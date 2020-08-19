Vols LB Commit Lewis Ranked as Nation's No.4 Off-Ball Linebacker

Terrence Lewis is a prospect that many believe to be a "can't miss" prospect. Lewis' stat line is gaudy, and he plays against premiere competition. He was recently rated as the nation's number four off-ball linebacker by SI All-American.

In the full release, Edwin Weathersby wrote: In keeping with the theme of mirroring what we're seeing more frequently on Saturdays and Sundays within the game of football, this will be the only traditional linebacker group ranked at SIAA. Stand-up pass rushers are considered edge defenders by our metrics. The off-ball linebacker represents one of two spots within the defense inside the box regardless of down and distance. Characteristics like three-down ability are prioritized in the pass-first era of the game as most defenses' base looks like a nickel or sub package.

A physical outlier on this list right at the 200-pound mark entering his senior season, Lewis compensates with an over-aggression that coordinators from any era could appreciate. A true seek and destroy b-liner from point A to B, there is seldom wasted movement or time in between play recognition and adding another tick to the stat sheet. The Tennessee commitment challenges for quickest prospect on this list with a speed to power pop on contact that will create as many oohs and ahhs as any back-seven prospect in the country. Where the ceiling sits even higher with a prospect like Lewis is the potential working off the ball while retreating in space. Despite being known for the finish, his instincts and length affect the passing game in one of the nation's most competitive areas on Friday nights. Staying disciplined within his frame and adding good weight are the primary factors potentially preventing Lewis from a starting nod right out of the gates in college but he seems to always find a way.

He has been committed to Tennessee since April 30th.

At the time, he told VR2 on SI, "I love Tennessee. It is a beautiful place and the coaches are always staying in contact with me and they are building a great class."

Brian Niedermeyer is the primary recruiter for Lewis, and the bond is strong between the two. Lewis said, "Mine and his relationship has grown a lot. I feel like I could talk to him about anything. Now that he is at my position, it pushes Tennessee up my list because we have a great relationship. We talk all the time. That is my guy."

Lewis is set to kick off his season later this month at Miami Northwestern