National Analyst Shares Honest Evaluation on New Lady Vols Signee Oliviyah Edwards
The Tennessee Lady Vols have been looking to continue down the path that was once built by an all-time college coach. That coach is Pat Summitt, who is someone who has been adored by all of college sports, but especially by the Tennessee fans across the world. That is a dominant way of thinking and asserting dominance through what they have to offer.
The Tennessee Lady Vols have a winning culture and have even been called the Alabama of women's basketball (talking about how dominant Alabama is in the football world). This is because of Summitt being as dominant as she was when coaching, and many are starting to see the pieces being placed together yet again. That being as, they are led by an undeniably great coach and recruiting piece for the Tennessee program, Kim Caldwell.
Caldwell has made women's basketball flavorful again for the Tennessee program after a multi-year drought that saw mediocre results. Caldwell has been able to do good thanks to her aggressive offensive tendencies and her headache of a defensive system. Caldwell has also allowed her team to improve through the transfer portal and the high school world, as she has been one of the better recruiting coaches across the nation. Arguably, the best prospect that she has ever had commit to her is now signed with the Lady Vols, as the phenom has put pen to paper.
That prospect is Oliviyah Edwards. Edwards is a 6-foot-3 prospect from the state of Washington, and she is one of the very few prospects who can finish at the rim in a very dominant way, which has tabbed her with the term "generational athlete". She is able to dunk and finish at the rim, which is only one of the many great traits that she has.
247Sports' Director of Women's Basketball Scouting, Brandon Clay, provided an evaluation on the prospect. Here is what he had to say.
National Analyst Shares Honest Evaluation on New Lady Vols Signee Oliviyah Edwards
"Edwards is a fantastic frontcourt option when sprinting the lane in the open floor. In that regard, she is the most intriguing prospect in the class right now. She possesses a physical toolbox that no one else has. Edwards is also showing signs of making the 15-18 foot jumper when her feet are set. Her calling card is her willingness to rebound the basketball and be impactful in the paint," said the reporter when speaking about the Tennessee Volunteers prospect.