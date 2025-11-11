How Tennessee's Basketball Class Looks Ahead of Signing Day on Wednesday
Early Signing Day begins on Wednesday, the 12th, and will carry over through the 19th, which will be the period that many players will sign. While it is unknown if all of the Tennessee commits will be signing, it is also notable that all of these players. could sign in this period.
Here is how the Tennessee basketball 2026 recruiting class stacks up.
Ralph Scott - 4-Star Small Forward
Scott is arguably a top small forward in the nation, because of his ability to show his long-term potential even at the high school level. He is a typical two-way prospect that has a lot to offer. He has developed a lot of his offensive traits, but will likely need to add a bit of weight to absorb some of the contact that he will take next level. He is someone who can stretch the floor well, which is exactly what you want when it comes to the three position. He is around 6-foot-8, which is noticeable when seeing him, and he plays at arguably the best high school program in Florida, as he plays at IMG Academy in Florida.
Manny Green - 4-Star Small Forward
The most physical prospect out of the bunch, but can be someone who develops as a whole. He has been working on his three-point shooting, but as a whole can finish very strongly. He is solid defensively and will get better under Rick Barnes, as Barnes is a very defensive-heavy coach. Still could use some work as a passer, which makes me think he may be the four position. Green has the chance to be a very talented prospect in the long-term factor, and is someone who can be a difference maker as a whole.
Marquis Clark - 3-Star Point Guard
Marquis Clark brings a whole new flavor to this class. Why is that? That is because he is the lone guard in this class, but he is entirely different when it comes to his play style. Clark is one of the better players when it comes to his ability to pick someone's pockets. This is something that remains to be one of the top traits of his, but he is someone who can be a top prospect in the state of Illinois when the class is solidified. Clark has the chance to great at Tennessee, but there are still some things he will need to improve. Overall, I believe his potential is sky high.