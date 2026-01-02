Tennessee Football Defensive Back Announces He is Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have had a ton of early transfer portal entries, as there are many players who waited until the end of the season just to be able to enter their name into the transfer portal, which is set to begin when the clock strikes midnight as the 2nd of January is the very first chance to enter the portal and players will have until the 16th to officially enter their name into the portal as this will be the only window for players to do so.

This was expected as the Tennessee volunteers didn't finish how they would like to when it comes to the season that they had, as they finished the season with five losses, which is the most that they have had, and quite some time. However, the expectations were set a little too high when it came to the season that was upon them. The Vols lost a ton of talent when it comes to the transfer portal last season, and they had very few additions, which stunted their growth and their progression through the program, which was noted to be one of the poorer performances across the nation and both of the winner and the spring transfer portal.

Colin Brazzell Announces His Plans of Entering the Portal

Tennessee defensive back Colin Brazzell signs autographs after loading food into a vehicle during a mobile food pantry at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in East Knoxville on Nov. 13, 2025. Brazzell, his brother Chris Brazzell and their parents joined volunteers from Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee to distribute 38,040 pounds of food to more than 600 families on Thursday. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee program also has a lot of different players who have already announced that they will be entering the NFL draft, including their star wide receiver from this season, Chris Brazzell. Brazzell's brother is on the Vols team, but not for long, as Colin Brazzell is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Brazzell didn't have the chance to play very much at Tennessee as he fought his way up to the depth chart, but would eventually find his way falling back down as the injury started to clear up a little bit for the Vols. He would likely be more down in the depth chart for the next season as the Tennessee program brought in a ton of different players from the high school level to play defensive back.

The first thought of why he is transferring is the fact that he hasn't found the fit very much at Tennessee and is likely looking for the best path to get him into the league, like his brother is, which is something that he likely wouldn't be able to do at Tennessee, but could very well do at another program.

