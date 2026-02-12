One of the Nation's Top Tight Ends Talks About Tennessee

Tennessee is starting to recruit the 2027 class hard. Some of the nation's top prospects are starting to single out the Vols amongst the top of their lists. That is no different with 2027 4-star tight end Grant Haviland, out of Milton High School in Georgia.

The 2027 prospect has done a great job at separating himself as one of the top tight ends in the country. He is even listed as high as the top tight end in the country according to ESPN. This has earned him a bucket load of college offers from the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and many more.

Haviland spoke with Vols on SI about where the Volunteers stand in his recruitment and more about his commitment.

Haviland revealed to Vols on SI that Tennessee is one of his top schools as of right now. He also talked about his relationship with the Tennessee coaches.

“My relationships with the coaches are great! We talk multiple times a week.” He went on to discuss the campus, “I loved it in Knoxville, it’s a great city with great people.”

Tennessee is also recruiting his high school quarterback Derrick Baker very hard and On3 recently predicted that the Vols would land the 3-star. Vols on SI asked Haviland about how big of a factor that is for him.

“It does not play a huge factor, but I do think it would be cool to continue playing with him (Derrick Baker) in college.”

Haviland also mentioned that a handful of schools are sticking out to him. He plans to take visits in March before committing, but he did say that it will not take long for him to announce his commitment.

Haviland as a Prospect

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel arrives at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium ahead of the NCAA college football matchup between Tennessee and Florida on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haviland’s high school, Milton, is one of the most elite programs in the state of Georgia. When Haviland was a sophomore, he played alongside 3-star senior tight end Ryan Ghea, who now plays at Auburn. Last season, Haviland finally got to be the full-time starter. He played fantastically in the role, using his massive 6-foot-4 frame to dominate in both receiving and blocking. To go along with his size, Haviland is also pretty athletic for a tight end, which makes him very hard to guard.

Haviland had four touchdowns as a junior, despite his high school quarterback, Derrick Baker, missing most of the year with an injury. Milton would go on to go 8-4 and lose in the second round of the Georgia 5A playoffs.

