Recruiting insider predicts 5-star WR Jaime Ffrench to land with Texas
Texas recruiting insider Justin Wells predicts 5-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench to land with Texas.
2025 five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench is reportedly leaning towards Texas ever since his unofficial visit on April 6th. The former Alabama commit has recently narrowed down his options to Texas, Miami, and LSU, with Texas as the apparent front-runner. Ffrench still has an official visit with Tennessee scheduled for June 13.
Texas recruiting insider Justin Wells stated that he predicts with 60 percent confidence that Ffrench will land with the Longhorns. Ffrench is currently the No. 3 ranked Wide receiver in the nation according to 247sports composite rankings.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver is coming off a massive year for Mandarin High School, hauling in a staggering 1,247 receiving yards paired with 14 touchdowns. On tape, Ffrench showcases terrific body control with the ability to manipulate his body to adjust to any pass. French also comes off as a pure route runner who reliably gets open beyond the chains. Depending on how his body fills out Ffrench has all the intangibles to emerge as a go-to target at the power-5 level.
While it may seem as of now that Tennessee is out of the mix for Jaime Ffrench, French hasn't necessarily ruled them out. With an official visit set for June 13, the Vols could find a way to sway Ffrench towards the Orange and white. It's important to note that Ffrench was heavily leaning towards Ohio State, with many insiders believing he would land with the Buckeyes. It wasn't until his visit with Texas that changed his outlook on what his future home may be, who's to say the Vols couldn't do the same with Ffrench's visit on June 13?