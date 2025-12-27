Tennessee Football QB Joey Aguilar Speaks Following Bowl Practice

Preparation by the Tennessee football team for the upcoming bowl game has officially begun.

The Vols held their first practice on Friday as the Music City Bowl is just around the corner. Tennessee will collide with Illinois in what will essentially be a home game for the Volunteers.

Josh Heupel and a few selected players spoke with the media following the first bowl practice. Starting quarterback Joey Aguilar would be among the chosen to speak.

George MacIntyre Prepared

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (15) before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Uh, I think he’s prepared. Uh, he's came a lot (a long way) from when he first got here, obviously, before I got here. Then when I got here to now, he’s grown a lot, got the playbook down and he’s ready. He is here for a reason. Super talented, super smart. He is a leader, so when he gets a chance, he will go out there and take advantage of it for sure," Aguilar described.

Specific Areas of Growth for George MacIntyre

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (15) throws the ball during Tennessee's game against New Mexico State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I would say all over the place. Uh, in the film room, you know, getting the timing down with the receivers, uh, being vocal and controlling the offense, you know, film studies, asking good questions, learning defenses and just getting the scheme of what we got going on down to a tee. Obviously, there’s some stuff we can still work on all together, but when I got here up tonight, he’s grown a lot in those aspects and obviously getting his weight up. People are talking about his weight, but he’s getting up there, he’s pretty strong. People don’t think he’s strong, but he’s actually really strong. But he’s prepared and when he gets the shot, he’ll take advantage of it for sure," Aguilar said.

Season in Context

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) tries to get away from Vanderbilt linebacker Bryan Longwell (11) during an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Just blessed and grateful. I just came in, in a short amount of time and I had to grind and get the playbook down and get the connections down with the teammates and my coaches and a lot of little details like that, that mean a little more. So, you know, I’m just super grateful to be in the position I am, and a lot of people wish they could be in my position and play for the University of Tennessee. So, that’s all I can say for that.”

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee football starting quarterback Joey Aguilar said after the first bowl practice for the Vols.

