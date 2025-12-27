Tennessee Football QB Joey Aguilar Speaks Following Bowl Practice
In this story:
Preparation by the Tennessee football team for the upcoming bowl game has officially begun.
The Vols held their first practice on Friday as the Music City Bowl is just around the corner. Tennessee will collide with Illinois in what will essentially be a home game for the Volunteers.
Josh Heupel and a few selected players spoke with the media following the first bowl practice. Starting quarterback Joey Aguilar would be among the chosen to speak.
George MacIntyre Prepared
“Uh, I think he’s prepared. Uh, he's came a lot (a long way) from when he first got here, obviously, before I got here. Then when I got here to now, he’s grown a lot, got the playbook down and he’s ready. He is here for a reason. Super talented, super smart. He is a leader, so when he gets a chance, he will go out there and take advantage of it for sure," Aguilar described.
Specific Areas of Growth for George MacIntyre
“I would say all over the place. Uh, in the film room, you know, getting the timing down with the receivers, uh, being vocal and controlling the offense, you know, film studies, asking good questions, learning defenses and just getting the scheme of what we got going on down to a tee. Obviously, there’s some stuff we can still work on all together, but when I got here up tonight, he’s grown a lot in those aspects and obviously getting his weight up. People are talking about his weight, but he’s getting up there, he’s pretty strong. People don’t think he’s strong, but he’s actually really strong. But he’s prepared and when he gets the shot, he’ll take advantage of it for sure," Aguilar said.
Season in Context
“Just blessed and grateful. I just came in, in a short amount of time and I had to grind and get the playbook down and get the connections down with the teammates and my coaches and a lot of little details like that, that mean a little more. So, you know, I’m just super grateful to be in the position I am, and a lot of people wish they could be in my position and play for the University of Tennessee. So, that’s all I can say for that.”
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee football starting quarterback Joey Aguilar said after the first bowl practice for the Vols.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
More Vols News
Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.Follow dale_dowden