Tennessee DL Target Dereon Albert Recaps His Official Visit With The Volunteers
Tennessee had a number of major prospects on campus this weekend for official visits as it tries to make a strong push to land top-end prospects to boost its class. They currently have the No. 27 class according to 247Sports, and will look to crack the top 25.
The Volunteers currently sit in a good spot with four-star prospect Dereon Albert after his official visit. Albert talked about where Tennessee currently is after the weekend concluded.
“They are number 1,” said Albert. It was good because they treated me like family. I’ve communicated the most with Coach G and Coach Heupel.”
Albert is set to visit Mississippi State next weekend as his final official visit before making an official commitment decision on July 1st.
Albert had a dominant junior season for Jackson Academy, finishing with 81 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Albert has been a starter since his freshman season when he broke onto the scene, recording 96 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles. According to 247Sports, Albert is a four-star prospect, the No.8 player in Mississippi, the No. 28 defensive lineman, and the No. 184 player nationally.
Tennessee doesn’t have any interior defensive linemen committed for the 2026 class yet as they try to strengthen their class. The Volunteers will have to fend off Arkansas and Mississippi State as contenders to land Albert but currently have the edge as his commitment is about two weeks away.