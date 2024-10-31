Volunteer Country

Tennessee Flip Target Attending Neyland Stadium This Weekend

Tennessee is looking to flip USC Trojans running back commit Daune Morris who will be in attendance for the Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game.

Caleb Sisk

Daune Morris on his visit to USC
Daune Morris on his visit to USC / Daune Morris
In this story:

Tennessee now turns their focus to the Kentucky Wildcats as the Wildcats will walk into a hostile Neyland Stadium environment as the Vols have activated Dark Mode.

With this big-time experience, the Vols are anticipating a big-time visitor list with plenty of people they have been recruiting. This includes a name they have been looking to flip. Tennessee is now looking to make a big impression with a USC commit that will be on campus.

That commit is four-star running back Daune Morris who is a USC Trojans running back commit. Morris is an in-state target from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Many remember the talented back for being the runner-up to current Volunteer defensive back Boo Carter for the MR. Football award in the state of Tennessee.

Tennessee currently holds a single commitment at the running back position in the 2025 class. That commitment is Justin Baker who plays for Buford High School in the state of Georgia. Tennessee has been looking to flip Morris. Getting him on campus is a huge first step to a possible flip as the four-star back will enter Neyland Stadium with an open mind.

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting