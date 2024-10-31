Tennessee Flip Target Attending Neyland Stadium This Weekend
Tennessee now turns their focus to the Kentucky Wildcats as the Wildcats will walk into a hostile Neyland Stadium environment as the Vols have activated Dark Mode.
With this big-time experience, the Vols are anticipating a big-time visitor list with plenty of people they have been recruiting. This includes a name they have been looking to flip. Tennessee is now looking to make a big impression with a USC commit that will be on campus.
That commit is four-star running back Daune Morris who is a USC Trojans running back commit. Morris is an in-state target from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Many remember the talented back for being the runner-up to current Volunteer defensive back Boo Carter for the MR. Football award in the state of Tennessee.
Tennessee currently holds a single commitment at the running back position in the 2025 class. That commitment is Justin Baker who plays for Buford High School in the state of Georgia. Tennessee has been looking to flip Morris. Getting him on campus is a huge first step to a possible flip as the four-star back will enter Neyland Stadium with an open mind.
