Tennessee Among Contenders for Colin Simmons

Head coach Josh Heupel has taken much flack for Tennessee's defensive performances. The Volunteers don't have a championship-level defense, leading some to venture Heupel doesn't care about the defensive side.

However, his recruiting endeavors tell us otherwise. He signed several SI99 players in the 2023 class and is already building a special group in the 2024 class.

On Saturday, they hosted a junior day full of elite prospects. While they had many top targets there, Tennessee had several prospects at other schools that they must continue recruiting.

For example, edge rusher Colin Simmons may be the top overall player in America. He is in Athens on an official visit, but several reports indicate that he likes the Volunteers.

Simmons hails from Duncanville, Texas, and put together a dominant season for Duncanville High School en route to a state title. He is still gathering information before progressing in his recruitment, but every top program is in on this one.

LSU has made an early impression on the young edge. There is still time to go, but Tennessee must get him on campus to showcase Knoxville and the program brewing.

