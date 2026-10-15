Tennessee Football Commit Expected to Visit Rival SEC Program This Weekend

Tennessee currently holds a commitment from one of the nation’s top Junior College prospects, Christian Mays. Mays has remained solid in his commitment to Tennessee despite gaining new offers over the last few weeks. However, a new report indicates that he will be visiting elsewhere this weekend.

Christian Mays to Visit UGA

Christian Mays | Via Christian Mays on X (formerly Twitter)

According to Chad Simmons, Mays is expected to visit Georgia this weekend for the Dawgs’ game versus Auburn.

Mays was offered by the Dawgs back on September 14th and is now ready to visit Athens.

Other top programs, including Texas, Auburn, and others, have also been pursuing Mays.

Mays plays at Northeast Mississippi Community College and will be a Junior when he starts playing at the FBS level next season.

According to the NMCC football website, Mays has 15 total tackles and a forced fumble through seven games thus far this season.

More On Tennessee Recruiting

Tennessee currently has the 24th-best recruiting class in the country, according to Rivals. Despite that not necessarily being the highest number, the Vols have a ton of talent in the class.

David Gabriel-Georges and Kesean Bowman are the biggest names in the class, and both remain solid in their commitments to Tennessee. There was a report from On3 the other day that Ole Miss was making a push for Bowman; however, Bowman has reaffirmed his commitment to Tennessee by tweeting out “We Home.”

Quarterback commit Derrick Baker is off to a hot start in his senior season before heading to Knoxville. The Milton (Georgia) star has the Eagles primed to make a run at a state title in one of the toughest high school classifications in the country.

As for the defense, Vols legacy Kenneth Simon, and high school teammate of Kesean Bowman, looks to be a future star at Linebacker for Tennessee. Mays, Dylan Haley, Marcus Jones, and others are also looking to add to Coach Knowles’ defense in the future.

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