Another SEC Program is Pushing to Flip Tennessee Commit Kesean Bowman

Tennessee currently has a solid recruiting class in the 2027 class, headlined by five-star David Gabriel-Georges. The Vols are currently ranked as having the 24th-best recruiting class in the country by Rivals, but don't let that ranking fool you; the Vols have a lot of underrated talent across the board that will blossom on Rocky Top.

Tennessee’s second-highest-ranked commit behind Gabriel-Georges is Kesean Bowman.

A Brentwood, Tennessee native, chose the Vols over Alabama, Ohio State, and Vanderbilt. He was previously committed to Oregon.

Despite being committed since March, one SEC school is not going away.

Ole Miss Pushing to Flip Kesean Bowman

Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) carries the ball after catching a pass as Briarcrest Christian's Titus Hassell (13) moves in during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, in Brentwood, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Zach Berry of OMSpiritOn3 reported earlier that Ole Miss is pushing some behind the scenes to flip the four-star. However, it is not necessarily someone currently in the Ole Miss program who is the driving factor.

According to Berry, Kesean Bowman’s high school quarterback, Crew Jenkins, who is committed to Ole Miss, is working behind the scenes to get Kesean Bowman to flip. Jenkins is working alongside fellow Ole Miss quarterback commit Keegan Croucher, who, ironically, plays with Davis Gabriel-Georges at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, to get the flip.

The report also credits the Rebels' special team coach Jake Schnoover, who is the main recruiter in the Nashville area.

Bowman still seems solid in his commitment to Tennessee, but this will definitely be a situation to monitor as we approach Early National Signing Day in December.

More About Bowman

Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) runs in a touchdown against Brentwood Academy during the second half at Baylor in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kesean Bowman is ranked as high as the 38th-best player in the country, ninth-best receiver, and third-best player in the state (all per ESPN). His high school quarterback before Crew Jenkins was now Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre.

His commitment to Tennessee was a huge recruiting win for Kelsey Pope and Co. Pope is known for getting the best out of his receivers, and with a player as talented as Bowman, Pope could turn him into a future All-SEC player.

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