Tennessee Football Receives Great News From David Gabriel-Georges

The Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting one of the better players in the country, and in the state of Tennessee, as they have been after arguably the greatest running back prospect the state has ever seen, David Gabriel-Georges. Gabriel-Georges is a five-star prospect from the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but he is originally from Canada and just made his way to Tennessee with a transfer.

Since joining the Baylor roster, the talented prospect has caught the attention of many, including the University of Tennessee. He is the biggest target the Vols have, and he is the priority for the Vols in the class of 2027. They recently received some great news on the recruiting trail surrounding the Vols' running back target, as he recently announced his Final Four on Tuesday.

Gabriel-Georges announced that the Vols made the cut alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Ole Miss Rebels. The Vols and the Buckeyes have been near the top throughout the past year, but the talented prospect has been recruited by every major college program as of recently.

Andrew Ivins had the chance to evaluate the talented prospect from Canada, and he even stated that he is on track to be a difference-maker on Saturdays. Here is more about DGG and from Ivins.

Andrew Ivins Evaluates David Gabriel-Georges

Teammates celebrate with Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) as he scores a touchdown during the Division II-AAA Championship match between Baylor versus. Brentwood Academy in Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

-Hard-driving running back with the quickness and power to emerge as the centerpiece of an offense for a College Football Playoff contender.

-Already owns ready-to-play bulk as he tips the scales at just over 205 pounds and uses that weight to his advantage as he sheds tackles and bounces off contact.

-Quick out the chute with his acceleration as he picks a lane and motors forwards. Reads blocks well, but can change course in the snap of a finger and get out of trouble.

-Durable enough to handle extensive inside work, but can generate plenty of explosive plays with his burst as he’s quick to step on the pedal when he finds a crease.

-Embraces his role in pass protection and will move the chains on swing and screen passes.

-Turned heads during a sophomore campaign in which he earned Mr. Football honors, but opened junior year up in style as he rushed for over 200 yards against both Rabun Gap and McCallie.

-Tracking to be a difference-maker on Saturdays and will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of other Canadian-born ball carriers that have made the pros.

In conclusion, no commitment date has been set at this time, but he is tracking towards a commitment that will likely be made following his official visits.