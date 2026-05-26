Tennessee Football Commit Brandon "Slim" Leavell Gets Real Following His Official Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially started their official visits, as they were able to get one of their newest commits on campus. That commit is Brandon "Slim" Leavell, who plays on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. He is one of the better players in the class for the Vols and is expected to be a safeties coach for the program.

The talented prospect is a three-star at this moment, and he is one of the better players to come through the Goodpasture Christian High School program. Following his visit, he caught up with Vols on SI to detail his "breath of fresh air" and his peer recruiting message.

Brandon "Slim" Leavell Breaks Down His Official Visit

Brandon Leavell with Anthony Poindexter | Brandon Leavell/X- @Slim_Leavell14

"It was a huge sigh of relief being able to go and not have to worry about actually being “recruited” and really enjoy myself since I am committed. I had the ability to make connections with the people that I will be with on campus," Leavell said just days after he committed to the Tennessee program.

The talented prospect is obviously confident in the Vols, but how confident is he that the Vols are the right place for him now that he has taken his official visit?

"I was already extremely confident before I made the commitment official. Coach Poindexter, Coach Jones, and Coach Heupel stayed consistent and made me a priority. Everything on the visit felt like home, and the people there felt like my family," Leavell said.

The talented prospect didn't get to peer recruit to the extent that he wanted to, but he did make sure to do what he could on his official visit.

"I didn’t really get the chance to peer recruit. I did get to talk to a couple of guys who are being recruited and told them about the opportunity and what I believe the program has for its players," Leavell said.

Finally, Leavell would leave a message to all in-state targets for the Tennessee Vols.

"There’s no better feeling than being at home sweet home. UT is a special place, and they will make sure to take great care of the home state talent," Leavell said.

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