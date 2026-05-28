Tennessee Football Recruiting Seemingly Falling Behind in Latest Rankings

The Tennessee Volunteers are seemingly falling behind in the most recent Rivals Industry team rankings as June nears. The Rivals website released its top-25 teams, which the Vols did not crack at this moment.

More often than not, the Tennessee Volunteers are inside the top-25, which is usually all cycle long, but in a recent stretch of missing on recruits, the Vols are currently ranked as the No. 29 team in the nation.

Who's Committed to Tennessee Football

Kadin Fife following a high school game against Christian Heritage | Caleb Sisk/@CalebSisk_

The Vols' top recruit at this moment is KeSean Bowman, who is an in-state wide receiver with nothing short of potential. He is one of the better players in the country when it comes to dominating on the outside as a wide receiver, and was the top wide receiver target for the Vols in the 2027 class. He is a high four-star, but has ranked as high as a five-star in recent rankings from other websites.

Another in-state prospect follows behind him, as the player who sits No. 2 on the list is Princeton Uwaifo. Uwaifo was a top target for the Vols on the offensive line and was a huge addition when he committed. He is a big splash and is someone the Vols can build around on the offensive line. He is a guy who has the chance to come in and contribute early in his Tennessee career. He also ranks as a four-star.

Third on the list is Kadin Fife from the state of Georgia, who is one of the more dominant interior defensive linemen in the nation. He has shown time and time again that he can do what it takes to get to the quarterback. He is reliable and is one of the better players in his area. He is rated as a four-star at this moment.

The other recruits who have joined the list thus far include Brandon "Slim" Leavell, Sam McKeown, Jaden Butler, JP Peace, Derrick Baker, and Carter Jamison. The Vols will hope to pick up some steam along the way.

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