Tennessee Football WR Commit Dayon Cooper Witnessed the Vols Dominate Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers had a slew of visitors in town for the annual Third Saturday in October match-up between the Vols and the Crimson Tide.



A large portion of the visitors was made up by the Tennessee football 2027 recruiting class.

2027 South Pittsburgh (TN) WR and Volunteer commit Dayon Cooper made the trip to Rocky Top on what would end up being a memorable day for all of Vol Nation.



Vols on SI caught up with Cooper to discuss the game day visit.

"The atmosphere was crazy. It was definitely louder than the Texas game earlier this year," Cooper said.

By all accounts, Cooper is correct. The atmosphere was rocking when Texas traveled to Knoxville, but the Alabama atmosphere was just a bit different, as you'd expect. The type of game that can calm the spirit of a high school teenager.



Seeing Tennessee take the next step and not just beat Alabama but absolutely dominate them.

"Definitely, (I was sure I made the right choice) even before this game.Being around the coaches and other players, there is no doubt about it."

2027 Commits

Asa Barnes, Dayon Cooper, Kaden Craft, and Slim Lavell fellowshipping before Alabama and Tennessee clash. | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden - Vols on SI/@VolsonSI

Many of the commits have been very active on Rocky Top this fall in the sense that many of them have been to every home game this season, and every time they are around one another, the vibes always seem good.



"I would say we are all pretty tight. All of us pretty much know each other for the most part," Cooper told Vols on SI.

Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden - Vols on SI/@VolsonSI

Many of the commits have all been in the boat for an extensive time, allowing them all to eventually meet on various visits, if not through the high school season as the Vols have a nice list of in-state pledges.



David Gabriel-Georges, Kesean Bowman, Ken Simon II, and Malik Howard just to name a few.



Tennessee will have a pretty tight-knit group of in-state kids coming to town in this next cycle.

Vol Nation, Cooper has a simple but heartfelt message to you all, "Go Big Orange!"



Keep your eyes on a swivel, you may have an opportunity to see Cooper and welcome him as the South Pitt standout plans to return home for the games against Kentucky and LSU.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.