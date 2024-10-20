Tennessee Lands Four-Star Offensive Guard Following Alabama Win
Tennessee just landed another recruit in the 2026 recruiting class. This is just the third commit to commit to the Vols for the class. The commitment comes from four-star offensive guard Brandon “Big B” Anderson.
Anderson is a four-star guard from North Cobb High School in the state of Georgia. He will be the first commit on the offensive line for this class. He will join five-star Faizon Brandon and four-star Carson Sneed.
Brandon Anderson visited the Vols back to back weeks as they defeated the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Vols would come out of both weekends trending for recruits and Anderson had such a great time that he would pull the trigger and commit to the Volunteers.
Anderson is currently rated 167th in the nation which puts him and the rest of the commits all in the top 200.
Tennessee had such a great recruiting weekend that this very well could be a breakthrough for the 2026 class and a great way to round out the 2025 class with Austin Howard and Isaiah Campbell being on campus.
