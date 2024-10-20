Volunteer Country

Tennessee Lands Four-Star Offensive Guard Following Alabama Win

Four-Star offensive lineman commits to Tennessee following highlight win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Caleb Sisk

North Cobb offensive line Brandon Anderson
North Cobb offensive line Brandon Anderson / Brandon Anderson
In this story:

Tennessee just landed another recruit in the 2026 recruiting class. This is just the third commit to commit to the Vols for the class. The commitment comes from four-star offensive guard Brandon “Big B” Anderson.

Anderson is a four-star guard from North Cobb High School in the state of Georgia. He will be the first commit on the offensive line for this class. He will join five-star Faizon Brandon and four-star Carson Sneed.

Brandon Anderson visited the Vols back to back weeks as they defeated the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Vols would come out of both weekends trending for recruits and Anderson had such a great time that he would pull the trigger and commit to the Volunteers.

Anderson is currently rated 167th in the nation which puts him and the rest of the commits all in the top 200.

Tennessee had such a great recruiting weekend that this very well could be a breakthrough for the 2026 class and a great way to round out the 2025 class with Austin Howard and Isaiah Campbell being on campus.

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting