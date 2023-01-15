LOOK: Williams Nwaneri Visits Tennessee

Tennessee had a big weekend. They hosted several priority recruits, including Missouri defensive end Williams Nwaneri. The five-star got a chance to see Knoxville and the new-look energy around the team.

Nwaneri is the latest front-seven target for Heupel. He tried to recruit defense in the 2023 class, signing two SI99 edge rushers and an Adidias All-American.

A common critique of Heupel is that he doesn't focus on the defensive side of the ball. While Tennessee found great offensive success in his first two seasons, his recruiting efforts have shown that Heupel is committed to improving the defensive side of the ball.

Nwaneri is the second Missouri target for the Volunteers in the 2024 class. Wide receiver Ryan Wingo hails from the St. Louis area and is heavily considering Tennessee at this point.

Early returns seem quite positive from the junior day. Many are excited about what the coaching staff accomplished in their time with recruits, and they could have set themselves up well for the next few months.

While Nwaneri hasn't set a specific timeline, Tennessee did a great job positioning itself in his recruitment moving forward.

