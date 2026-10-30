Ralph Weekly, Monica Abbott to Enter National Softball Hall of Fame

Tennessee softball will have its first representation in the National Softball Hall of Fame. Friday morning, the program announced that Ralph Weekly and Monica Abbott will be inducted on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Weekly along with his wife Karen Weekly took this program to heights never before seen. When the Weeklys arrived in Knoxville in 2002, the Lady Vols had never played in the Women’s College World Series. By the time Ralph retired in 2021, Tennessee had reached the NCAA Tournament every year since 2004, made seven trips to the Women’s College World Series and finished as the national runner-up in 2007 and 2013.

Former Tennessee softball coach Ralph Weekly salutes the crowd as he is honored in a pregame ceremony at the NCAA college softball game between Mississippi and Tennessee on Mar. 27, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Standing beside him is his wife and current Tennessee softball coach Karen Weekly. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Weekly retired with a 1,450-481-2 record over 35 seasons at Pacific Lutheran, Chattanooga and Tennessee, which ranked No. 4 all-time among NCAA softball coaches at the time of his retirement. He was inducted into the NFCA Hall of Fame in 2011 and spent years on the USA Softball national team staff, where he helped Team USA win gold medals at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. He also guided national teams to 15 international titles and served as USA Softball’s director of national teams from 1999 to 2002. That track record helped him land a recruit who could have gone anywhere.

“Ralph and Karen, I knew their pedigree and their ability, and I knew Ralph in particular’s influence on the USA national team, which was a big goal of mine,” Abbott said on the Mike Keith Show this week.

Abbott went 189-34 with a 0.79 ERA and 2,440 strikeouts, threw 23 no-hitters and six perfect games and led the Lady Vols to three straight WCWS appearances from 2005-07. She was the 2007 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and holds the NCAA record for career wins.

Jul 27, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team United States pitcher Monica Abbott (14) pitches against Japan during the fifth inning in the gold medal game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

After her all-time great career at UT, Abbott won two Olympic silver medals, four World Cup golds, and three Pan American Games gold medals with Team USA. She spent 12 seasons in Japan, leading Toyota Motor Corporation to five championships. She was also inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame’s 2026 class.

Still, what she’s proudest of is how the Lady Vols program has continued to build and become one of the most consistent programs in the country.

“I’m most proud of how the softball program has developed, how it’s continued on to be one of the top performing schools in the nation consistently year after year,” Abbott said. “To create that legacy in that softball program, I feel like I kickstarted it. I feel like I was part of that. So that definitely brings me a lot of pride.”

Saturday’s ceremony is the 45th annual induction. Weekly and Abbott will be enshrined alongside Doug Middleton, Dewayne Frizzel, Dewayne Nevitt, Les Novak and the Raybestos Brakettes.

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