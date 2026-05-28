Texas And Georgia Lurking in Kalshi College Baseball World Series Market

The 64-team field is set for the 2026 College World Series, with the road to Omaha beginning on Friday, May 29. While it’s easy to be focused on the top of the board with the likes of UCLA and Georgia Tech as the top-2 ranked teams in the country, there is untapped value sitting just behind them in Georgia and Texas.

2026 College World Series Market - Kalshi

UCLA 19% ($10 to win $47.32)

Georgia Tech 18% ($10 to $55.58)

Georgia 11% ($10 to win $85.54)

Texas 10% ($10 to win $94)

Don’t Deny the Dawgs

It’s hard to overlook Georgia winning its second College World Series in program history. The Bulldogs finished the regular season as a top-5 scoring team in the country, totaling the third most runs at 530 for an average of 9.1 per game. They also led the nation in home runs with 148, averaging 2.55 per game, which is 11 more than the second-highest total of 137 by Oklahoma State.

They are seen by many as one of the hottest teams in the country right now, having finished their season and the SEC tournament on a strong 14-1 run. To their favor, they are also set to host the Athens Regional at Foley Field, where they’ll start things off against Long Island University and play the winner of Liberty and Boston College. They boast a strong 31-7 record when playing on their home field.

Looking past the Athens Regional, if they come out on top, they’ll match up with the winner of the Starkville Regional, in which #14-ranked Mississippi State is favored. A team that they went 4-0 against this season and will host, should that be the case as the higher-seeded team.

Longhorns Looking to Add to 3rd Most CWS Titles

Ahead of Texas’ run in the College World Series, they’re coming in looking to add to their third-most CWS championships by winning their seventh title.

As far as data goes, Texas has a top-3 pitching staff not just in the SEC, but some might argue in the country. They are led by sophomore Dylan Volantis, who went 8-1 as the starting pitcher this season with a 2.00 ERA and allowed just 18 runs.

The Longhorns host the Austin Regionals and host a Super Regional matchup against the winner of the Eugene Regional if they make it that far. Texas has one of the best home records in the country this season at 29-4.

They’ll get things started on Friday against Holy Cross and play the winner of Tarleton State vs. UC Santa Barbara.

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