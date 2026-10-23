Megan Kuiper Q&A: Four-Star Pitcher Opens Up on Choosing Tennessee Softball

Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly and the Lady Vols landed their sixth commitment in the class of 2028 earlier this week when four-star pitcher Megan Kuiper pledged to Rocky Top. The Woodstock, Illinois native ranks No. 40 nationally according to Softball America by Rule 42.

Kuiper adds to an impressive haul for Weekly and her staff, with five of the six commits ranked inside the top 150. Vols on SI caught up with the highly touted pitcher this week to talk about her commitment, why Tennessee was the right fit and what it means to her to become a Lady Vol.

Below is the full Q&A.

How long have you dreamed of playing D1 softball, and when did it become a real possibility for you?

“I started dreaming about playing D1 softball as soon as I learned about it, so around seventh grade. Before then, I didn’t know much about the different divisions of college softball. I knew I wanted to play with the best. I thought it was a real possibility for me once I hit high school and started getting noticed by schools and getting invited to their camps.”

What about Tennessee made it the right choice for you?

“I loved Tennessee as soon as I got on campus. It’s beautiful there, but the people are also really nice and inviting. I want to major in kinesiology and get my master’s, and Tennessee gives me that chance with the benefit of being able to stay there the whole five years. Once I got to meet all of the coaches and the players and see the facilities, I knew this is where I wanted to go to school and play for a program as great as the Lady Vols.”

When you see your name listed among the top players in the country, what goes through your mind?

“It is really humbling to see my name listed among the top players. There are some extremely talented players listed, and it’s exciting to see my name alongside them. I work really hard, and it makes me feel good seeing the hard work pay off, but that definitely does not mean it stops!”

What makes Karen Weekly such an effective coach, in your view?

“She’s an amazing person, and she seems to truly care about her players on and off the field. I think she’ll be tough, but she builds trust within the team and helps them be the most confident versions of themselves. She has also built an incredible staff that supports her vision.”

Coach Karen Weekly of Tennessee interviews during the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) media day at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How excited are you to play for Coach Weekly and why?

“I am so excited to play for Coach Weekly (and the other coaches) for a lot of reasons! The biggest one is the culture she’s built. You can feel it when you are around the coaches and the team. They trust each other, and that allows you to play with more confidence, and it makes everyone want to step up and be the best they can be. There’s a reason Coach Weekly has been coaching at Tennessee for as long as she has, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

What are you most looking forward to bringing to the program?

“I’m most looking forward to adding depth to the pitching staff and bringing a focused and competitive mindset. I can’t wait to get out there and compete with this team!”

What does your commitment mean to you?

“My commitment means so much to me. It means that everything I’ve done the past six-plus years has paid off and I get to play softball in college. It means that my dreams of playing in the SEC are going to come true. I can’t thank the Tennessee coaches enough for giving me this opportunity!”

Now that you’re committed, would you say that your recruitment is shut down?

“I would say that my recruitment is shut down, but it doesn’t mean that the work stops. I will not be looking to change my commitment to Tennessee. That is a commitment I take seriously, but I have to keep working and competing so that I’m the best I can be when I get there.”

When you think of Tennessee softball, what comes to mind and why?

“When I think of Tennessee softball, I think of the incredible legacy of great softball there. The program is one of the best in the country, and they are known for their competitiveness and history of winning seasons. They compete at the highest level every year. I think of family, culture, toughness and excellence when I think of Tennessee softball.”

What’s your message to VolNation?

“Thank you! I’ve received so many messages welcoming me and telling me that you’re excited for me to come to Rocky Top. It’s an amazing feeling. I just wish I didn’t have to wait to get there!”

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