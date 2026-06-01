Live Updates: Tennessee Softball vs. Texas in Winner Takes All Semifinals Elimination Game

Live Updates: Tennessee vs. Texas in the Elimination Game

***Note: Make sure to refresh the article for all of the updates. The updates will be coming often as well.***

Current Score: Tied 0-0

First Inning:

Top: Sophia Knight begins the game at the plate. Knight flies out to begin the game. Ella Dodge has moved up the batting order, and she grounds out to begin the game. Emma Clarke strikes out to end the inning.



Bottom: Karlyn Pickens is coming to the mound. She gets a strikeout to begin the game, and now she will be taking on Katie Stewart. Pickens strikes Stewart out, and Lady Vol fans are getting loud. Pickens strikes out the side, and she is looking dangerous to begin the game.

Second Inning:

Top: Tennessee starts the inning with a groundout to first base. Elsa Morrison comes up to the plate. Teagan Kavan strikes her out. Gabby Leach will now step to the plate. She flies out to end the side.



Bottom: Pickens forces a quick groundout. She then gets her fourth strikeout. The first base runner of the game is here, as Pickens walks Wells. There is one on with two out now.

Pre-Game Information

The Tennessee softball team is now facing the biggest game of their whole season, as they are back in action for the second time against the Texas Longhorns on Monday. They will be taking on an elimination game after losing their advantage game against the Longhorns to kickstart the day.

This game wasn't as close as the Lady Vols would want it, but they had the chance to win the game in the final inning, but unfortunately for their roster, Elsa Morrison would strike out. This would force the game that we are watching soon, as the winner of this game punches their ticket to the Women's College World Series national championship.

In this game, the expected pitcher is going to be Karlyn Pickens, who started the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders just a couple of days ago. She didn't make an appearance in today's first game, but she did warm up. It seemed as if Karen Weekly wanted to save her ace, which might have been the smartest move she made all game. As for the Longhorns, they will be turning the ball over to their ace, Teagan Kavan, who is one of the better pitchers in college softball, but is the pitcher that the Lady Vols defeated just days ago.

The winner of this game will take on either the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a game three series or the Alabama Crimson Tide in a three-game series. The Lady Vols defeated the Tide earlier this season, while they also stood tall against the Red Raiders in extras just days ago.

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