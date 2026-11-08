No. 10 Tennessee volleyball sweeps Alabama on Senior Day

No. 10 Tennessee volleyball hosted the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday for Senior Day. The Lady Vols closed out the home regular season slate with a sweep (25-17, 25-17, 25-18), finishing with an 11-1 home regular season record.

“I told the team the only thing that seniors want to do is win,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said after. “So the best thing we can do today is everybody play their best and let’s come out with a win. And I think that’s what they did.”

The Lady Vols took control early and ran to a 25-17 set one win. Kennedi Rogers recorded eight kills, hitting .889 in the opening set. Tennessee was dominant on defense. Chelsea Sutton was in on three blocks, with Caroline Kerr and Nia Hall in on two each.

5 stars for Sutton



S1: Lady Vols 21, Alabama 12.

tune in here » https://t.co/lHDP2HPWcK pic.twitter.com/lBeir0fW93 — Tennessee Volleyball (@Vol_VBall) November 8, 2026

The second set brought more of the same, with the Lady Vols taking the set 25-17. Tennessee opened on a 4-0 run before a service error by Emma Frietch gave the Tide their first point. Rogers continued to use her deception well and confused the Crimson Tide defenders to land some offspeed kills.

“I think it’s a process,” Rackham Watt said of Rogers’ choice in swings. “It’s learning when to use the power and when not. I do think Kennedi’s got a great IQ.”

Jolene Oddo made her presence felt with a clear advantage on the front row. She came in and recorded two quick points with a block and a kill and remained consistent.

“I thought Jo did a nice job,” Rackham Watt said. “She came in and got a block right away. She gives us a little bit different of a look offensively.”

Hall was big in Sunday’s match both offensively and defensively, finishing with four kills, four blocks and four digs. Jalyn Stout quietly put together an all-around performance with 10 kills on 14 swings without an error, nine digs and two aces. She clinched the set with a kill that was set up by Kerr, who led the match with 33 assists.

The third and final set was the closest of the afternoon. Alabama never led but hung around early, tying the set six times. The last tie came at 9-9 on a Lily Gervase kill. Oddo answered right away. She put down three kills and teamed with Stout on a block during a 5-1 stretch that pushed Tennessee ahead 14-10.

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sneaky good 🤫



S3: Lady Vols 14, Alabama 10.

tune in here » https://t.co/lHDP2HPWcK pic.twitter.com/kGr3VypUpx — Tennessee Volleyball (@Vol_VBall) November 8, 2026

Sydney Jaynes then went to the service line with the Lady Vols up 16-12. Sutton and Hall each landed a kill around an Alabama attack error, and Tennessee pulled ahead 19-12. The Tide made one last push when Hannah Parant served back-to-back aces to cut it to 19-15.

Raegan Burns answered with an ace of her own, and Tennessee went up 22-15. Burns also reached 1,000 career digs in Sunday’s match. “I’m glad we had an opportunity to do that at home and celebrate it,” Rackham Watt said. “But I think there’s more to come for Raegan.”

Maggie Dostic closed it out. She scored two of Tennessee’s final three points, including the match-winning kill off a Kerr set to make it 25-18.

Rogers led all players with 15 kills on .444 hitting. Oddo finished with six kills on eight swings and four blocks. Tennessee hit .344 for the match, held Alabama to .112 and outblocked the Tide 10-7. The Lady Vols move to 18-5 overall and 9-4 in SEC play, while Alabama falls to 9-13 and 1-12 in the SEC.

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