LSU vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12

The LSU Tigers lost on a buzzer-beating touchdown to the Texas Longhorns in Week 11, effectively ending their College Football Playoff bid. They'll now have to hit the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, who will be competing for a National Championship as long as they don't implode in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Tennessee is coming off back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M, keeping both teams to seven points or fewer.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 12 duel in the SEC.

LSU vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU -1.5 (-105)

Tennessee +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

LSU -113

Tennessee -106

Total

OVER 45.5 (-110)

UNDER 45.5 (-110)

LSU vs. Tennessee How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

LSU record: 6-4 (3-4 in SEC)

Tennessee record: 8-2 (5-2 in SEC)

LSU vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

LSU is 3-2-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 4-1-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams

LSU is 2-4 against the spread in its last six games

The UNDER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread in its last four games

The UNDER is 8-2 in Tennessee games this season

LSU vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch

Arion Carter, LB - Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee's success stems from its defense, and Arion Carter is one of the key components of that unit. He leads the team in total tackles with 66, while also having four sacks and two pass deflections. The lineback unit is one of the best in the entire country, so if LSU wants to win this game, they'll have to find a way to move the ball against them.

LSU vs. Tennessee Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to take Tennessee in a coin-flip spot on its home field. The Volunteers will run into trouble against an elite run-stopping defense, as they've shown they struggle to move the ball through the air. Luckily for them, the LSU defense is 57th in opponent EPA per rush and 41st in opponent rush success rate.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee defense is elite, ranking fifth in opponent EPA per play. They should have no problem stopping an LSU offense that hasn't been able to score more than 21 points in each of its last two games.

I'll bet on Tennessee to win at home.

Pick: Tennessee -106 via FanDuel

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