Kennedi Rogers’ 19 kills lead No. 10 Tennessee volleyball to sweep of Mississippi State

No. 10 Tennessee volleyball returned home to Food City Center Friday night to welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Lady Vols needed to right the ship after dropping the last two matches on the road at Texas A&M and Missouri.

Middle blocker Chelsea Sutton was back in the lineup after missing both matches last weekend, and she was a welcome sight for Tennessee. The Lady Vols swept the Bulldogs, 25-20, 25-14, 29-27. Head coach Eve Rackham Watt clinched her 100th home win and 100th SEC win.

Set 1

A Jalyn Stout kill got the night started for Tennessee. The Lady Vols were solid defensively, with Maggie Dostic and Stout keeping the ball off the floor. Sutton’s first kill of the match tied it 5-5 after the teams traded points.

Kennedi Rogers found open spots to attack but sent a couple of swings long. That, along with solid Mississippi State defense, kept the opening set back and forth. The Lady Vols reached 15 first, leading 15-12, with Sutton contributing three kills.

Anni Tang was solid all around. Rogers found success with an off-speed shot for her third kill of the set. Stout also found an open spot to put the Lady Vols up 21-19, and Rogers followed with her fourth and fifth kills of the set. Sutton’s block brought up set point, and Dostic closed it out 25-20 with her second kill of the night.

I don't think sooooo



S1: Lady Vols 24, Mississippi St. 20.

tune in here » https://t.co/BuGD6T3g5q pic.twitter.com/NwZbGfn8c4 — Tennessee Volleyball (@Vol_VBall) November 7, 2026

Set 2

Dostic opened the set with an ace. Tang was locked in on the front line, moving fluidly and timing her block attempts well. She also recorded three kills early to help break a string of ties. Rogers added a couple of kills in that stretch as the Lady Vols went up 10-6, forcing a Bulldogs timeout.

Raegan Burns put Tennessee up 11-6 with an ace out of the timeout, and the run continued with a Dostic kill. Tang recorded her sixth kill of the night to give the Lady Vols a 15-9 lead.

Rogers came out of the break with her eighth kill of the night, and then Emma Frietch tacked on an ace to extend the lead to 17-9. After a Sutton kill, Caroline Kerr chased a ball into the courtside seats to save it and then got back in to record a kill. Tennessee built a 20-11 lead before Mississippi State called a timeout. Sutton and Tang rotated effectively in the middle: Sutton recorded another kill, and Tang returned to add a kill and a block. Stout scored Tennessee’s final two points as the Lady Vols took the set 25-14.

Set 3

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After Mississippi State scored first, Rogers landed a couple of hard kills to reach double digits in kills as part of a 4-0 run before Mississippi State answered with three straight to tie it 4-4. Then, after a Mississippi State attack error, Stout committed a service error to allow the Bulldogs to tie it before Rogers took the lead back with a powerful kill.

Tang came through with a couple of huge blocks early in the set to help Tennessee reach nine points. She added a kill and then played a great decoy that drew attention and freed Rogers for a kill. Mississippi State kept it close, but the Lady Vols reached 15 first with a one-point lead on a Bulldogs service error. Rogers kept answering the Bulldogs. Stout then took over, putting down three kills in a four-point stretch to push Tennessee ahead 19-17.

A DAGGER



S3: Lady Vols 6, Mississippi St. 5.

tune in here » https://t.co/BuGD6T3g5q pic.twitter.com/zOY0Ks318C — Tennessee Volleyball (@Vol_VBall) November 7, 2026

Rogers not only made her mark with kills, but she also moved around well on the defensive side and came up with a few nice digs. Mississippi State won a pair of challenges down the stretch and managed to take a 22-21 lead and then a 23-22 lead, but Rogers answered to tie it. The Bulldogs had set point at 24-23 and again at 25-24, but a Stout and Tang block and a Mississippi State service error kept the Lady Vols alive.

Rogers and Sutton then teamed up on a block to set up match point at 26-25, but the Bulldogs answered again, just for Rogers to respond. It went back and forth until Rogers set up a third match point with her 19th kill. Sutton closed it out from there, putting down the final point off a Mississippi State block error to take the set 29-27 and complete the sweep.

Rogers finished with 19 kills to lead all players. Stout recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 15 digs. Caroline Kerr totaled 34 assists.

Tennessee will return to Food City Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, for the last regular season home match against Alabama.

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