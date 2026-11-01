Tennessee volleyball caps its weekend road trip at Missouri Sunday afternoon, with first serve at 2:30 p.m. ET against the Tigers. The No. 6 Lady Vols are coming off a 3-1 loss to No. 17 Texas A&M Friday and were without middle blocker Chelsea Sutton. Tennessee (16-4, 7-3 SEC) lost the first two sets by two points each, 27-25 and 33-31. The Lady Vols took the third 25-15 before the Aggies won the fourth 25-23. That loss snapped a seven-match win streak that included wins over then-No. 4 Kentucky and then-No. 22 Vanderbilt.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hearnes Center, Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 25, 2026 - Libero/Defensive specialist Raegan Burns #13 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Paige Berry/Tennessee Athletics

Kennedi Rogers leads Tennessee with 268 kills and 4.32 per set, along with 149 digs. Jalyn Stout adds 207 kills on .337 hitting. Caroline Kerr runs the offense with 736 assists, with 10.82 per set, and Raegan Burns leads the back row with 211 digs.

Tennessee’s front line takes a hit if Sutton remains out. She leads the team with 70 blocks and 1.27 per set while hitting .376. As a team, Tennessee hits .285 and holds opponents to .188.

Sep 6, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Missouri Tigers setter Nina Mandovic (0) is introduced prior to the first set against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri (13-9, 6-4 SEC) is 10-2 at home but is coming off a 3-0 loss at Kentucky Friday (25-16, 29-27, 25-17), which ended a five-match win streak. The Tigers had three set points in the second set and couldn’t close it, and they hit .168 for the match. Lydia Stahley led Missouri with seven kills, and Ainoah Cruz had 14 digs.

Paige Felder leads Missouri with 220 kills, 2.86 per set and a team-high 20 aces. Grace O’Reilly (154 kills) and Kimani Johnson (144) give the Tigers two more steady attackers. Cruz averages 4.41 digs per set, and Eva Smith leads the team with 85 blocks, or 1.06 per set. Nina Mandovic (349 assists) and Sierra Dudley (355) split setting duties.

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