Everything Kim Caldwell Said Ahead of Tennessee Lady Vols vs. UCLA Bruins
Kim Caldwell is one of the better coaches when it comes to the women's basketball program. The Tennessee women's program is one of the better programs as well, but they will be tasked with playing against a team that will be favored against them. That team being the UCLA Bruins.
Caldwell spoke with the media ahead of the game that will take place to end the month. Here is what was said.
Caldwell on The Positives She Sees
“I think our press defense looks the way it should. We’re flying around. We’re getting steals. Our back looks better. It’s not perfect but it’s never gonna be perfect. But I think the energy and effort are different than it has been in games. I think we’re moving better.”
Caldwell on Nya Robertson's Shooting
"Yeah. I think it helps our offense. People have to guard her now. Her shooting percentage wasn’t very good going into the game. And so now it’s higher and people know that she’s a threat. And we have a few more people that are not shooting great from three on paper, but they are in practice and they have that as a weapon. So the more people that we can get over that hump, the better our offense will look.”
Caldwell on The Ball Movement
“I think we’re moving it better. I think that we’re just not seeing the assists show up on the stat sheet because the shots aren’t going in. It’s looking a little bit better, and then you still have times where young people are young people, and they see such a scoring margin, and they sort of take bad shots down the stretch. I think our last two games, our offense has started the way we wanted it to.”
Caldwell on Traveling to UCLA
“It’s gonna be a big trip. We’re gonna have to grow up real fast. I think what I’m looking forward to the most is an intentional week of practice going into a really big road trip. And we have to mature. We have to grow. I think that there will be a sense of urgency in practice going forward. I hope that there is. If not, it’s gonna be a miserable trip. But I’m excited about that. I’m excited to really see where we’re at. I think UCLA has a legitimate chance to win a national championship, and we’re going there, and we’re playing them on their home floor. And I think that that, again, is a measuring stick, and that’s why we’re playing the schedule is to see where we’re at and how we need to improve. If we’re not where we are at, where we’re gonna finish, we’re gonna get better than how we’re playing right now. They’re a pretty polished team. They’re a pretty veteran team. So we need to be ready.”