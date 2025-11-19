Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball HC Kim Caldwell Looks Ahead to MTSU
The 3-1 Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team haven't played since defeating Belmont 68-58 last Thursday.
The next game will be on November 20, as the Vols will face in-state opponent Middle Tennessee.
On Tuesday, head coach Kim Caldwell met with the media to preview the upcoming matchup with MTSU.
This Week's Practice
“We’ve strung good practices together, so I think, hopefully, we’re headed in the right direction. Again, It’s going to continue to take time. We got to see some shots going in, um, hopefully, on Thursday," Caldwell said.
Good Practice?
“I think being able to play through mistakes. I think you obviously see some balls on the floor where we just lose our minds for a second, and it was just this horrendous basketball and cutting those down in practice while still having a high-volume practice. Seeing more shots go in, taking quality shots, having our pressure look the way it should look," Caldwell explained.
Half-Court Offense Progress
“It’s trending up, but there are sometimes where it still kind of looks where we’re not making the right read out. Then, again, we cut our offense up after our last game, and we had a lot of wide-open threes we didn’t hit. And so just, like, if we hit a couple of those, then our offense doesn’t look as bad. So continuing to shoot the ball with confidence, making the right play, not trying to drive on top of two people, communicating, being on the same page. There are times where we just look like five people on the floor but maybe two people are communicating. But having all five players be in sync.”
Most Progress This Week
“I think with their energy and their effort. And I think when you’re a young person, you have a long week of practice, and there’s really not a game in sight, and you just see them on a schedule. It’s easy just to mope and whine and complain and make excuse after excuse. But they came in, they wanted to get better. They know they want to get better. And that makes my job a lot easier that I don’t have to pull it out of them. That they are they’re receptive to it.”
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Kim Caldwell.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media