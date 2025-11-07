How to Watch: Tennessee Lady Vols vs ETSU Basketball
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are set to host their very first home basketball game of the season, as they are hosting their game against a fellow in-state program. The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have quickly become one of the main talking points in the basketball scene yet again, as they have shown a lot of great traits, including their offensive structure, that have them as one of the most dangerous teams.
The Tennessee Lady Vols have played one game thus far, and they were defeated, but it wasn't a major upset, as they lost to the 9th-ranked team. It's a pretty good selling point if losing to the 9th ranked team in the nation can be considered an upset. This is because the Vols were ranked as the 8th team in the nation entering that game, and they are still ranked as the 8th team in the nation entering this contest, as the rankings have yet to change.
Tennessee will be playing against the ETSU Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are entering this game with an 0-1 record, similar to Kim Caldwell and her program. The ETSU program went to overtime just a few days ago and was defeated by Elon.
This is slated to be a bounce-back game for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, as they are major favorites in their home opener, but they will have the chance to assert their dominance once again, which is something that remains to be one of the biggest factors to their success.
The story of this game could be viewed as a test, as the Lady Vols will need to clean up some of their defensive efforts up if they want to reach their full potential. Caldwell also has hope that this team can reach the paint and put up some more points. Another fix the Lady Vols will want to have is at the free-throw line, as they weren't very sharp on Tuesday night, but they still had a lot to like.
Fans will have the chance to watch this game, as with the remainder of any of the Tennessee Lady Vols games, as every game is viewable, but there are multiple different games that will be on different and unique channels.
Here is how you can watch the Tennessee vs ETSU women's game.
How to Watch: Tennessee vs ETSU
• Game Day: Friday, November 7th, 2025
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Channel: SECN+
• Stream: ESPN App
• Favorites: Tennessee Favored Heavily
• Teams Record: Tennessee 0-1, ETSU 0-1