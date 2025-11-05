Top Performers From Tennessee's Loss Against NC State
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams that have tons of expectations entering this season, as they are one of the better offensive teams in the nation when it comes to women's basketball. They were tasked with a major game, as they were tasked with a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack made the Sweet Sixteen last season along with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. This was arguably the best matchup of the week, and this game didn't disappoint. The Lady Volunteers were on the losing side of this game, but this is a game that could be won by them if they played again, as the Vols fell short by only three points.
There were many top performers on the Vols side of the basketball. Here are the three players that stood out the most in the Tennessee Lady Volunteers season opener against the NC State Wolfpack.
Talaysia Cooper
Cooper was by far the MVP for the Tennessee Lady Vols in this game, as the Lady Volunteers' offense was at its best when she was scoring. She was the leading scorer for the Tennessee Lady vols, as she finished the game with a total of 23 points, which is a lot considering she was nearly 1/3 of the points scored. She also finished this contest with 11 rebounds and 7 assists. This would've been another triple-double to the record book, but instead, she will settle for a double-double that the nation will be talking about. She definitely put the nation on notice in this one.
Jaida Civil
Civil had a great season debut, as she was limited in minutes, but made the most of her time on the court. In only 13 minutes of play she finished the contest with a total of 13 points and four rebounds. If she continues to dominate this way it will be hard to keep her off the court. She was one of the best shooters and defenders as a whole during this game, which was noticeable on Tuesday.
Janiah Barker
Barker remains to be one of the better shooters on this team, which is something that we knew in the offseason. Barker finished the game with 15 points and two rebounds, all while finishing the game with one steal. This is arguably the Co-MVP performance on the day, as she will be one of the better players for the Vols this season.