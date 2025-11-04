Lady Vols Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat Against NC State
The Tennessee Lady Vols began their college basketball season on Tuesday, which comes just one day, and less than 24 hours after the Vols victory on the men's side of things over the Mercer Bears in the Food City Center.
The Lady Vols had to play a much tougher team than the men's did in terms of their respective sport and what they have to bring to the system. The Lady Vols started their season against the NC State Wolfpack, who was ranked as the 9th team in the nation entering this game. As for the Lady Vols, they were ranked as the 8th team in the nation entering the game, which is only one spot ahead of the Wolfpack.
Tennessee vs NC State
This was a back and forth game for most of the contest, as the Lady Vols would go on a huge run, which would later be reciprocated by a huge run by the NC State Wolfpack. This game resulted in a loss for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, as they lost the game by a score of 80-77 after missing the final shot of the game, and giving up a run that was noteable in the late quarters.
Tennessee had an awesome offensive showing, as they found their way to add their own flavor to the system. They were fast, and moved at a quick pace with the hopes of landing some shots. At some points of the game the Lady Vols failed to land some shots, but overall there was a lot to like about the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on offense.
As for the defensive side of the basketball they didn't play as soundly. They failed to stop NC State in transition a good portion this game, which is notable to the box score of this game.
The Tennessee Lady Vols will play again on Friday, but this time they won't be on the road, as they will be playing East Tennessee State at home in the Food City Center. The Lady Vols will be largely favored in this game, which is something that is going to be a trend with most of the games they play this season. Tennessee has one of the better teams in the nation and it showed on Tuesday regardless of the outcome on either side of the basketball.
There will be some things to clean up on Wednesday and Thursday, which will be monitored in their contest Friday.