Tennessee Lady Vols basketball hosts Radford Thursday night at Food City Center. It’s only the second time they’ve met and the first since 1996.

Their only previous meeting came on March 16, 1996, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Knoxville, where Tennessee won 97-56. Latina Davis led the Lady Vols with 18 points, six rebounds and five steals. Tennessee had 23 steals and forced 30 turnovers that night, starting a six-game run to the program’s fourth national title.

Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell claps during a women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Middle Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We have a lot of clips from this game to work on," head coach Kim Caldwell said after the Belmont game to Brian Rice. "I think Radford will give us a similar game. They shoot the ball really well. They score well, and we've got to make sure that we guard the three-point line, and we can do that and still protect the rim and pressure them.

"Again, we've got to take it game by game. This is a growing season for us. We are trying to get better in November and December, and we can't look ahead. We can't look at results. We have to look at performance, and we have to stay true to that."

Who is Radford

Radford (3-2) was a preseason co-favorite in the Big South. After losing its opener at Clemson, it has won three of four, including a 98-41 win over Division II Ferrum on Monday in which it forced 33 turnovers.

Angelina Nice, a 6-foot-1 guard, leads the Highlanders in scoring (17.8) and rebounding (8.4). Forward Georgia Simonsen adds 11.4 points a game. Radford is scoring 82.4 points a game, giving up 50.8 and forcing 24.2 turnovers. Mike McGuire is in his 14th season as head coach and became the winningest basketball coach in school history last year.

How to watch and listen

Who: Tennessee (5-0) vs. Radford (3-2)

When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Food City Center, Knoxville

TV: SEC Network (Alex Loeb, Anne O’Neil)

Streaming: ESPN app

Radio: Lady Vol Network (Brian Rice, Jay Lifford), with a live stream through UTSports.com

Satellite radio: SiriusXM Ch. 268 and SXM App Ch. 978

Tennessee outlook

Tennessee won 87-65 at Belmont on Tuesday. The Lady Vols have won all five games by at least 22 points. A win Thursday would make them 6-0 for the second time under Kim Caldwell.

No team in the country makes or takes more three-pointers than Tennessee, which averages 14.4 makes on 44.0 attempts.

KNOXVILLE, TN - November 12, 2026 - Guard/Forward Gabby Minus #4 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Elliot Walker/Tennessee Athletics

The defense has been disruptive. Tennessee is forcing 29.4 turnovers a game, eighth in the country, and has made opponents give it away at least 20 times in all five games. The Lady Vols rank fourth nationally in steals at 18.2 a game and have reached double-digit steals every time out. They’re also fourth in turnover margin at plus-17.0.

Kaylene Smikle leads the team at 21.8 points a game and has scored 30 or more twice this season. Fatmata Janneh added a season-high 14 points at Belmont.

naomi's 7th made 3 of the game!



📺 ESPN+

📱https://t.co/lsPGBHHPu4 pic.twitter.com/5uYXDEUEKD — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) November 18, 2026

Player to watch: Naomi White

The junior guard had her best game of the season at Belmont. She scored 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 7 of 15 from three-point range. Her seven made threes tied for the sixth most in a game in program history. The performance moved White to third on the team in scoring at 11.2 points a game and gave her a team-high 14 three-pointers.

"I think my teammates allowed me to find a lot of success," White said after the Belmont game. "They found me the ball and then also just putting in the extra work, the extra hours, just in the gym by myself with Coach Lex (Lexie Barrier). Everybody just being in the gym, I think that definitely helped me get my shots going."

Tennessee shoots as many threes as it does, so White will get her chances again. The question Thursday is whether her hot shooting on the road at Belmont carries over to the home floor.

After Radford

Defending national champion UCLA, ranked No. 10/12, visits Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Tennessee will honor Hall of Fame inductee Chamique Holdsclaw during the game.

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