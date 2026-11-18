The Tennessee Lady Vols played against the Belmont Bruins on Tuesday night, and they were able to win the contest, despite some underwhelming performances. Here is how the game played out.

Fatmata Janneh Was a Star in the First Quarter

Fatmata Janneh was a star for the Lady Vols in the first quarter, as she finished the quarter with three made three-pointers. She finished the quarter with 11 points in total. Janneh was also joined by some early offense from Nomi White, who drained the first three-pointer of the game. The Lady Vols had some big offensive moments, but the defense wasn't the greatest, which prevented the Caldwell-led Lady Vols from truly taking a lead that they could live comfortably with. The score to end the quarter was 22-15.

The Second Quarter Showcased Solid Shot Selections

Neither team could really break through in the first five minutes of the quarter, as the game showcased some solid shot selections, although there weren't a ton of makes. The one play that caught my attention was a massive layup by Kaylene Smike, which resulted in her going to the line. This is something she does very well, and it seemed to be something that would give her a surge. Another big moment came when White drained a corner three, which would be her third make from behind the arc in the game. The score going into the half would be 41-32.

Kaylene Smikle Goes Over 10 Points in the Third Quarter

The big storyline in the third quarter was Kaylene Smikle going over 10 points in the third. She hit her 10th and 11th points of the game from the free-throw line, once again finding ways to finish plays strong, even if it isn't with a bucket. Smikle is a star who could be in the running for SEC Player of the Year if she continues to have this type of success. I believe she has the chance to be really dangerous, especially when you realize she is a complete player, even on the defensive side of the ball. The score at the end of the third quarter was 69-49.

Lady Vols Win the Contest Following a Solid Fourth Quarter

The quarter started with a massive three-pointer by White, who hit her seventh in the moment. She showed that she is one of the very best shooters in the country. She was the difference in this game, as she was the star that the Lady Vols could continue to get the ball to. Both teams had some success scoring, but in the end, it was the Lady Vols who stood tall.

Final Score: Lady Vols 87, Belmont 65

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