Kayin Lee Reveals What Made Tennessee’s Alabama Win Special
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Kayin Lee had one thought as the football headed toward him.
“Don't drop it. Don't drop it.”
The Tennessee cornerback finished the play by intercepting Alabama in the end zone during the final minute of Saturday’s 26–10 victory at Neyland Stadium. For the former Auburn defensive back, the moment offered a memorable introduction to winning this rivalry in orange.
But Lee’s biggest takeaway extended beyond his interception. Tennessee’s defense played with the confidence of a group that trusts its preparation, its teammates and the coach calling the plays.
Tennessee’s Defense Shares a Clear Mindset
Asked about containing Alabama’s offense, Lee explained that the responsibility began with a simple message he shared with his teammates.
“If we want to win, we got to keep them from scoring.”
That approach includes responding when circumstances put the defense in difficult situations. Lee described a unit determined to protect whatever field it has available.
“Give us an inch and we'll defend it.”
Against Alabama, that mentality helped Tennessee hold the Crimson Tide to 10 points. Lee also credited the defensive front for making life easier for the secondary, emphasizing how pressure and coverage complement each other.
“So, it's like PB and J.”
The connection goes beyond assignments. Lee said Tennessee’s defensive backs watch film together, discuss what they see and build relationships outside the football facility. Those conversations help turn individual responsibilities into a coordinated effort.
Jim Knowles Has Earned His Players’ Trust
Lee’s confidence in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was equally clear.
That trust, he explained, allows him to play faster and feel more comfortable. Understanding the scheme still requires substantial work, including studying why particular calls fit particular situations.
For Lee, preparation and confidence work together. Knowing the details helps him commit to the call.
Knowles also gave his players something unexpected after the victory.
The usually soft-spoken coordinator danced during the locker room celebration, revealing another side of his personality.
“I didn't know what dance moves he was doing, but it definitely did surprise me. I won't lie.”
For Lee, sharing that moment with Knowles and his teammates made the celebration special.
South Carolina Becomes the Priority
The celebration, however, already has an expiration date.
Asked how Tennessee moves forward after an emotional rivalry win, Lee made clear that attention has shifted to South Carolina.
“That win we just had, we it was cool, but we on to the next.”
Tennessee earned its moment against Alabama. Lee’s message is that the next one requires the same preparation.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731