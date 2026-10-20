Kayin Lee Reveals What Made Tennessee’s Alabama Win Special

Kayin Lee had one thought as the football headed toward him.

“Don't drop it. Don't drop it.”

The Tennessee cornerback finished the play by intercepting Alabama in the end zone during the final minute of Saturday’s 26–10 victory at Neyland Stadium. For the former Auburn defensive back, the moment offered a memorable introduction to winning this rivalry in orange.

But Lee’s biggest takeaway extended beyond his interception. Tennessee’s defense played with the confidence of a group that trusts its preparation, its teammates and the coach calling the plays.

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) celebrates catching an interception in the end zone and waves goodbye to Alabama during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Defense Shares a Clear Mindset

Asked about containing Alabama’s offense, Lee explained that the responsibility began with a simple message he shared with his teammates.

“If we want to win, we got to keep them from scoring.”

That approach includes responding when circumstances put the defense in difficult situations. Lee described a unit determined to protect whatever field it has available.

“Give us an inch and we'll defend it.”

Against Alabama, that mentality helped Tennessee hold the Crimson Tide to 10 points. Lee also credited the defensive front for making life easier for the secondary, emphasizing how pressure and coverage complement each other.

“So, it's like PB and J.”

The connection goes beyond assignments. Lee said Tennessee’s defensive backs watch film together, discuss what they see and build relationships outside the football facility. Those conversations help turn individual responsibilities into a coordinated effort.

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) tries to strip the ball from Kennesaw State wide receiver Zion Booker (4) during a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jim Knowles Has Earned His Players’ Trust

Lee’s confidence in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was equally clear.

That trust, he explained, allows him to play faster and feel more comfortable. Understanding the scheme still requires substantial work, including studying why particular calls fit particular situations.

For Lee, preparation and confidence work together. Knowing the details helps him commit to the call.

Knowles also gave his players something unexpected after the victory.

The usually soft-spoken coordinator danced during the locker room celebration, revealing another side of his personality.

“I didn't know what dance moves he was doing, but it definitely did surprise me. I won't lie.”

For Lee, sharing that moment with Knowles and his teammates made the celebration special.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles wears an “Inge Built” shirt supporting linebackers coach William Inge, before a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

South Carolina Becomes the Priority

The celebration, however, already has an expiration date.

Asked how Tennessee moves forward after an emotional rivalry win, Lee made clear that attention has shifted to South Carolina.

“That win we just had, we it was cool, but we on to the next.”

Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) wears a shirt supporting William Inge, Tennessee linebacker coach, at the Vol Walk before a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee earned its moment against Alabama. Lee’s message is that the next one requires the same preparation.

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