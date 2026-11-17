Tennessee Lady Vols basketball (4-0) will hit I-40 West to Nashville to take on the Belmont Bruins (1-3) Tuesday night. The Bruins are led by head coach Bart Brooks in his 10th season. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT at the Curb Event Center.

The series between the two programs is tied at six wins apiece. This marks the first time since Jan. 28, 1977 that Tennessee will visit Belmont. That was also the last time the Lady Vols lost to the Bruins. Each of the four meetings since has been in Knoxville, with the last meeting coming on Nov. 13, 2025. Tennessee won that meeting 68-58.

If you are looking for how to watch or listen to Tuesday night’s game, see the information below.

How to watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT

Place: Curb Event Center

Streaming: ESPN+

On the call: Dr. Rich Tiner (play-by-play), Conley Chinn Merritt (analyst), Jill Jelnick (reporter)

Radio: Lady Vol Network Stations with Brian Rice (play-by-play) and Jay Liford (analyst)

Sirius XM channel 262 and SXM App. channel 972.

Visit UTSports.com for a link to the audio stream on the WBB Preview page

Belmont comes into the matchup at 1-3 after picking up its first win of the season Friday over Troy. Three players are averaging double figures, led by Chelby Jordan at 15.0 points per game, with Kenley McCarn at 14.0 and Kate McGinnis at 11.0.

The first Belmont freshman to record a double-double since 2021, @chelby_jordan collects her second @MVCsports 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 honor in as many weeks!! 👏👏



📰 🔗 https://t.co/41GSWzw5uv#ItsBruinTime | #Splashville pic.twitter.com/C8gAgBlStD — Belmont WBasketball (@BelmontWBB) November 17, 2026

Belmont was picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference, and Quinn Eubank, KK Brodie, McCarn and Lauren Rust were named MVC Players to Watch. Eubank is a returning starter who averaged 6.9 points and 6.8 rebounds a year ago. McCarn scored 14 points for UT Martin when the Lady Vols played at Martin on Nov. 9 last season.

Tennessee is coming off a 110-64 win over Middle Tennessee State on Thursday, the largest margin of victory over the Blue Raiders in series history. Kaylene Smikle led the way with a game-high 30 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Lady Vols recorded 30 steals, the second-most in a single game in program history, and MTSU turned the ball over 43 times.

Tennessee guard Harissoum Coulibaly (2) dribbles the ball during a women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Middle Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee also went 15 of 15 from the free-throw line. Harissoum Coulibaly added 13 points off the bench. Freshman Gabby Minus, who scored 15 points, has also been one of the Lady Vols’ most consistent players four games into her career.

“She’s consistent every single day,” head coach Kim Caldwell said after the MTSU game. “And just to talk about her, she didn’t shoot very well from the foul line the game before. And guess what? She was in the gym. She was shooting foul shots.

“She wants to fix it. She wants to get it right. She’s going to ask questions. She plays and moves every single day with a sense of urgency to make sure she does things the right way and understands and grows and gets better. She has a very high ceiling.”

After playing at Belmont, Tennessee will return home for a Thursday night game against Radford before hosting head coach Cori Close and the defending national champion UCLA Bruins on Sunday.

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