Amaya Manuel Signs With Lady Vols Basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols have been on a mission to land some of their top targets on the recruiting trail, as they were pushing along with no commits, before they could finally get a commitment from Maci Pringle, a guard from Flower Mound, who is expected to sign during the early period, while also getting a commitment from one of the nation's very best guards on Tuesday night.

The news came as a bit of a shock for many, as the Tennessee Volunteers landed one of the top targets on their board just hours before the early signing period began. That prospect is Amaya Manuel, who committed moments after the Lady Vols defeated New Haven in a game that many believed was a bit sloppy for Kim Caldwell's team, but a massive win for her program as a whole, as this was a 43-point difference in the score.

Amaya Manuel Signs With Lady Vols

Amaya Manuel on her Lady Vols official visit. | Amaya Manuel

However, this commitment was the biggest win that the Lady Vols could have had, as Manuel and Pringle are both guards, rank extremely well, and will be difference-makers by the time they make their way to campus. In fact, the Tennessee Lady Vols landed one of the very best prospects in the last class, Gabby Minus, who ranks lower than both Pringle and Manuel, and she has become one of the early stars for this Lady Vols team. Luckily for the Lady Vols, Manuel has signed.

It goes to show that one of the perks of joining Caldwell is playing early, as she tends to use her whole lineup, outside of maybe three or four players every game, as she is one of the only coaches who mass-sub during the contest, often. This keeps players fresh and gives everyone a chance to play early to see how things look. Manuel will have a chance not only to play early, but get some starts in her freshman year, which is coming sooner rather than later now that she has signed.

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