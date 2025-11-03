Lady Vols Basketball Dismisses Star After Unfortunate News
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to start their women's basketball season, as the season is approaching quickly. This is something that continues to be a talking point, but just days before the Lady Vols season opener, the Lady Vols were in the news for yet another bad reason.
Lady Vols head basketball coach Kim Caldwell made the executive decision to dismiss star guard Ruby Whitehorn after her second arrest of the offseason. Caldwell claimed Whitehorn was unable to reflect on the standards of the Tennessee women's basketball program. Here is what she had to say.
Kim Caldwell's Comments
“It is my responsibility to protect the high standards of this historic program,” said Tennessee WBK head coach Kim Caldwell. “In light of recent events, Ruby has been unable to reflect those standards, and I have made the difficult decision to dismiss her from our team. I love Ruby and will always be rooting for her, but my priority is to uphold the respected reputation of the Lady Vols.”
Following the dismissal, the Vols guard made a post to her Instagram with a message about her recent struggles, and how she plans to move past this and better herself. Here is what she had to say.
“As most of you know, this has not been my best year. I’m not usually one to open up about my personal life or challenges, and that is part of the reason I am in this position today. For the past couple of months, I have walked by fear and not faith. Fear of asking for help, for guidance, fear of failure. To my coaches and teammates, I appreciate the support on and off the court. I have failed to uphold the standards of the Lady Vol legacy and what it represents, and for that I apologize. To the Lady Vol community and fans, your support and encouragement will forever be appreciated. With everything that has occurred this year, I am dedicating time so that I can focus on healing and bettering myself mentally. Thank you to my family, friends, and everyone who has supported me on this journey. While my love for this sport has been my motivation through every dark moment in life, my motivation has shifted to God and honoring him in whatever path he takes me down next."
She would then leave off with a bible verse.
"In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight"
Proverbs 3:6.