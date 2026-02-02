Previewing Tennessee Lady Vols February Schedule

The Tennessee Lady Vols are set to play a very tough schedule, as they will be taking on some of the better teams in the SEC this month, with many of these games being road contests. This will be a chance for the young stars to prove themselves, but this could also be a very long month in February.

Lady Vols February Schedule

Tennessee’s Mya Pauldo (12) and Alyssa Latham (33) talk to each other during the NCAA college basketball game agains the Arkansas Razorbacks on January 11, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 15 Tennessee at. No. 23 Georgia (Feb 5)

This is an intriguing matchup that teh Vols will be expected to win. This is a game that the Lady Vols have been waiting for, and this will be a great chance for them to bounce back following two straight losses. This is a game that Tennessee will be tested in, but if things go well they will be victorious in the end.

No. 15 Tennessee at. No. 3 South Carolina (Feb 8)

This is a game that the Vols will likely be the heavy underdogs in, as they will be playing against a very well-coached South Carolina team. South Carolina is one of the better teams in the country alongside the UConn Huskies and the UCLA Bruins, whom the Lady Vols have already lost to. This is another game that may be hard to watch if you are a Lady Vols fan.

No. 15 Tennessee vs. Missouri (Feb 12)

Tennessee is entering this game as the favorites regardless of how the beginning of their February will go. The Lady Vols can use this game as a chance to shine from downtown, and it is safe to say this is something they can do, especially off some great passes. The Lady Vols can win this game by a good bit.

No. 15 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Texas (Feb 15)

Another game that seems like the Lady Vols will have a tall hill to climb. The Lady Vols will have a better chance in this game than in the South Carolina game, and this is a game that seems to be upset territory for the Lady Vols. If they walk away with a win in this game, they will have some more confidence entering their next contest.

No. 15 Tennessee at. No. 17 Ole Miss (Feb 17)

Tennessee will be looking to win this game, and do it in a dominant fashion. This is a game that the Lady Vols will likely be the favorites in, but you have to imagine this will be a close contest. If the Lady Vols can get their shots to fall this game will be Tennessee's to lose.

No. 15 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M (Feb 19)

Tennessee will win this game if they play how they have been playing. I think this is a game that the Lady Vols will be favored in, but will show up in a proper way. This game has the chance to get ugly if they can play to their potential, as this is one of their easier games.

No. 15 Tennessee at. No. 10 Oklahoma (Feb 22)

Tennessee is going to be battle tested in this one, as they will be on the road against a well coached Oklahoma program. This is a team that the Lady Vols could struggle against early, and be forced to work their way back into the contest. I think this may be one of the tougher matchups for the Lady Vols.

No. 15 Tennessee at. No. 6 LSU (Feb 26)

The Lady Vols will end the month of February with a game against the LSU Tigers, who are a powerhouse and a staple in the SEC. This is a game that will highlight the toughness of both teams and the ability to win down low. This game is arguably the worst matchup for the Vols, and this will be one of the games that Tennessee will have to get off to an early start in.

