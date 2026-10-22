Bill Ferrara Sets the Tone for the Lady Vols 2026-2027 Season

During Tennessee’s media day, Ferrara made clear that the skepticism outside the program has given those inside it something to rally around. As a new group works to come together, he sees a team eager to prove itself. “We all have a chip on our shoulder, man,” Ferrara said. “And so that’s right where we want to be. We want people to sleep on us.”

For Ferrara, that belief comes from watching Tennessee practice. Asked what stood out about 15 new players coming together, he pointed to their work ethic, toughness, and willingness to embrace discomfort. Building a team from scratch brings challenges. Doing it at Tennessee adds the weight of expectations and constant attention. Ferrara believes the players have accepted both while buying into the daily demands of the program.

That includes hard practices, conditioning, and the effort plays that can reveal how well a group is connecting. “Every time they dive on a loose ball in a practice and celebrate each other,” Ferrara said, “that gives me goosebumps because I know we got it right when we do stuff like that.”

Tennessee guard Kaylene Smikle (0) smiles during an interview at the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leadership is also beginning to take shape.

Tennessee has a leadership cabinet, and Ferrara said the group benefits from several different styles. Some players help keep teammates loose. Others recognize when practice needs a reset and bring everyone together.

He highlighted a young player’s ability to sense those moments, organize huddles and help teammates respond when things are going poorly. For a roster learning to function together, that kind of awareness is an encouraging sign.

Ferrara’s own adjustment has been smooth. He described coaching at Tennessee as a dream come true and praised the staff’s chemistry. Working alongside head coach Kim Caldwell, after previously coaching against her, has been another rewarding part of the move.

“It’s been incredible,” Ferrara said. “For me to be at a place like Tennessee that is the most historic women’s basketball program in the country, and get an opportunity to coach here, it’s a dream come true.” His excitement now extends to the team taking shape on the practice floor.

The Lady Vols still have to turn their early effort and chemistry into results. Ferrara knows that is where Tennessee will have its strongest response to the doubts. “We want the work to do the talking as soon as we start,” he said. The season opens at home on November 2, against Duquense.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)