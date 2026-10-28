Lady Vols Make History in 132-Point Exhibition Rout, Extend Remarkable Preseason Legacy

Behind an explosive offensive performance, Tennessee overwhelmed Florida A&M 132-63 at Food City Center, extending its all-time exhibition record to an impressive 55-5. The victory also marked several historical milestones for the Lady Vols, who enter their third season under head coach Kim Caldwell looking to build momentum heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Tennessee guard Rylie Theuerkauf (14) dribbles around Florida A&M guard Persais Williams (2) during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's 132 points represented the fifth-highest scoring total in program preseason history, while the Lady Vols surpassed the 100-point mark in an exhibition for the 28th time.

For Caldwell, reaching triple digits in preseason competition has become a familiar occurrence. Tennessee has now scored at least 100 points in all three exhibition games during her tenure. Tuesday's contest also represented another program first, as Tennessee faced an NCAA Division I opponent in an exhibition for the first time.

The Lady Vols wasted little time establishing control, scoring 37 points in the opening quarter before adding another 40 in the second. By halftime, Tennessee had built a commanding 77-27 advantage. Eight Lady Vols finished in double figures, led by Kaylene Smikle's 19 points and Naomi White's 16. Riley Makalusky and Harissoum Coulibaly contributed 14 points apiece.

Tennessee's aggressive style was evident throughout the contest. The Lady Vols attempted 101 field goals, forced 37 turnovers and collected 22 steals while out-rebounding Florida A&M 58-25. Beyond the offensive fireworks, the victory continued a preseason tradition that stretches across generations of Tennessee basketball.

Tennessee's Gabby Minus (4) talks to Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Lady Vols now own a 55-5 record in exhibition competition, including a 15-1 mark since the end of the legendary Pat Summitt era.

Tennessee's five historical exhibition defeats came against some formidable opposition: the Soviet National Team in 1979, Athletes in Action in 1992 and the United States National Team in 1995, 2007 and 2023. That history underscores the extraordinary standard established by the Lady Vols program, one that Caldwell and her current roster are working to uphold.

While exhibition victories do not count toward the regular-season standings, Tuesday's performance provided an early glimpse of Tennessee's offensive potential, depth and defensive pressure. It also offered a reminder of the expectations surrounding one of women's college basketball's most recognizable programs.

The Lady Vols will officially open their 2026-27 season Monday, November 2, when they welcome Duquesne to Food City Center for a 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

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