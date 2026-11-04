Nya Robertson Granted Eligibility, Returns to Lady Vols Through Temporary Restraining Order

This week brought news for Kim Caldwell and Tennessee Lady Vols basketball. As first reported by Cora Hall of the Knoxville News Sentinel and confirmed by Tennessee Athletics, guard Nya Robertson, who spent her senior season with the Lady Vols after transferring from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in 2025, has been granted eligibility through a temporary restraining order.

Robertson filed in Texas as part of the Hosea Wheeler v. NCAA lawsuit, which seeks a fifth year of eligibility for class of 2022 seniors who were excluded from the NCAA's new age-based eligibility rules.

The short-term restraining order expires on Nov. 13, with a hearing set for Nov. 16 regarding the order, but Robertson is available for Thursday’s game at Coppin State. Robertson has been with the program as a student assistant and has contributed as a practice player.

"She's done a good job,” Caldwell said during local media day. “She is able to have the ball in her hands and teach people to be in the right spots and know you need to be in help side. I think sometimes, I know that I was this way, sometimes it's easier to see things on the floor than it is standing off the floor.

"Because she is so heavily involved with our practice team, she's able to see a lot and give real time, like real time, 'no, scoot over, no, force me this way, no, make sure that you close out this way,' because she's out there."

Tennessee guard Nya Robertson (1) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Coppin State held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 23, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 5-foot-7 guard, originally from Fort Worth, Texas, started 21 of 30 games for the Lady Vols in the 2025-26 season and logged 672 minutes on the floor. Robertson averaged 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. She also blocked four shots and snatched 19 steals. Robertson shot 36.1% from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc.

Robertson scored in double figures 11 times, including two games with 20 or more points. She ranked second on the team in three-pointers made with 57, knocking down three or more in nine games. Robertson holds the Lady Vols’ single-game record with 10 threes made against Coppin State on Nov. 23, 2025, surpassing Samara Spencer’s previous record of nine, set the year prior against North Carolina Central on Dec. 14, 2024.

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