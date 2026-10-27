How to Watch: Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball vs. Florida A&M

The Tennessee Lady Vols are set for their lone exhibition on television, as they are set to play just days before their season opener, which is set for November 2nd.

This will be the first real test that the Lady Vols will face, and this is also going to be the first game that the Lady Vols will play as a unit that the fans will have the chance to see, as they are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers in the Food City Center, which is, of course, based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

With this being an exhibition against the Rattlers, this isn't a game that will count towards the official record, which is similar to what Rick Barnes and his men's basketball team have recently put together against both Xavier and Duke.

As mentioned earlier, the first game of the official season for the Lady Vols is set for Monday at 6:30 PM EDT, and this is a game that is set between Kim Caldwell and her team against the Duquesne Dukes. This is a game that the Lady Vols are going to be expected to win, just like the game between the Lady Vols and the Rattlers, as this may be a great first test for the group, but is a test that fans are expecting a big win in.

While this may be an exhibition, it is one that fans can watch, even if it is from home, as this event will be streamed like the majority of the games that the Lady Vols will be participating in this season. Here are the current viewing details that you need to know if you have hopes of watching this game.

How to Watch: Tennessee Lady vols vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (Women's Basketball Exhibition)

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Rylie Theuerkauf speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Tuesday, October 27, 2026 (Exhibition)

• Game Time: 6:30 PM EDT

• Where: Food City Center (Knoxville, Tennessee)

• Watch: SECN+

• Stream: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in on Vols on SI

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