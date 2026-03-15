Will The Tennessee Lady Vols Make March Madness?

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have a huge day ahead of them, as they now await the decision for one of the biggest moments of their season. The Tennessee Lady Vols have the chance to compete once more in what many people like to refer to as the "Big Dance." Tennessee has done a great job when it comes to certain points of their season, but it is understood, and a consensus understanding that the Lady Vols had a pretty bad season compared to their preseason projections.

The Lady Vols are fresh off a 16-13 season, which isn't great. The Lady Vols were recently defeated in the SEC Tournament, which was their first game of the tournament. The game was against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and they have the chance to right their wrongs in March Madness if they are given a chance to play again. As always, when it is officially Selection Sunday, the question remains, "Will the Tennessee Lady Vols make the Big Dance?"

Will The Lady Vols Make The Big Dance?

Tennessee forward Jersey Wolfenbarger (8) is recognized by Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell during the senior day festivities before the start of the NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Mar. 1, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The answer to the question is yes. At this moment, it doesn't seem that the Lady Vols will be missing the big dance whatsoever, as the Tennessee Vols have the chance to be one of the Cinderella teams. Tennessee has done a solid job at competing against some teams that are better, but have ultimately disappointed against some teams that they shouldn't have been disappointed by. The Lady Vols have the chance to do a great job when it comes to the first couple of rounds, but they will absolutely be an underdog in most of their contests that they will be playing.

At this moment, there is no field set, as this is expected to begin at around 8:00 PM EST, with the Lady Vols hopeful to hear their name called and hopeful to have a great draw. At this moment, there is no steady projection, but if Vols on SI were to project a seeding, it would be around the No. 8 or No. 9 range, with the chance of the Lady Vols falling to around the No. 10 seeding. The Lady Vols will be one of the teams to bet on at times, but with how their season has gone, all games will seem to be a bit out of reach at times.

Kim Caldwell and her crew will know where they are going and who they are playing later today, which will determine a lot.