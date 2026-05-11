Watch: Former Tennessee Receiver Chris Brazzell II Makes Unreal Catch

The Carolina Panthers got a steal with former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver, as they drafted Chris Brazzell II in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Panthers selected with the No. 19 pick in the round.

Since joining the roster, many believe he is one of the better wide receivers on the roster, and he has even started to make headlines with big plays. One of the big plays made headlines on Saturday. Jeff Hawkins was the individual who released the post. Here is what he had to say.

"Panthers rookie WR Chris Brazzell II attempts an acrobatic touchdown catch from QB Haynes King during Saturday’s rookie minicamp. The third round draft pick was ruled out of bounds," Hawkins said.

Watch: Chris Brazzell II Makes an Unreal Catch

#Panthers rookie WR Chris Brazzell II attempts an acrobatic touchdown catch from QB Haynes King during Saturday’s #NFL rookie minicamp. The third round draft pick was ruled out of bounds … pic.twitter.com/O34X2JGHVO — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) May 9, 2026

Even though he was ruled out of bounds, the talented prospect showed his true ability to go up and get a ball. Brazzell II is one of the better players when it comes to reaching the catch point and having a huge catch radius, which is something that he did very well, especially in his final season with the Tennessee Volunteers. This led to a massive accolade season, which was valued as one of the best college wide receiver seasons the Vols have seen in quite some time, and likely the best wide receiver season the Vols have seen since Jalin Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award.

The Panthers are getting a steal, which is something that some of the NFL Draft analysts have discussed. One of the analysts broke down the film on Brazzell II and projects him as a starter with a lot of plus-side potential entering his first season.

"Long-limbed “Z” receiver with the ability to create downfield for an offense thirsty to make more explosive plays outside. Brazzell’s 2025 tape shows the game slowing down for him, allowing the production to catch up with the traits. He builds to speed with long strides and dominates above the rim. He’s adept at using length and body control to capture air space against cornerbacks. He’s a more competent route runner than most field-stretcher types, but he needs to become more physical on contested targets underneath. Brazzell didn’t see many in-your-face press challenges this past season, but he’s likely to get an early taste of it as a pro. Two-high shells and zone-heavy looks can shrink his snap-to-snap impact, but the quick-strike potential is real," Lance Zierlein said.