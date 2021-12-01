Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Lady Vols Scoring Leader Earns SEC Honors

    The Lady Vols MVP of the season thus far earns SEC Player of the Week honors after her performances against Texas and in Las Vegas.
    Tennessee Lady Vols guard and season scoring leader Jordan Horston was named the SEC Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the SEC announced on Tuesday.

    Since Rae Burrell went down with an injury in the season opener, Horston has been nothing short of stellar in the past five games. Most recently, Horston scored a combined 31 points, had 20 rebounds and 11 assists in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the two games, Tennessee beat Kansas and Oklahoma State to improve to 6-0 on the season. 

    Horston's play in Las Vegas earned her Most Outstanding Player and All-Tournament honors in the tournament.

    The Columbus, Ohio, native leads UT in scoring and has three double-doubles so far on the season. In her most recent game against Oklahoma State, Horston was one assist and one rebound away from a triple-double. In the game, she was seven of 11 from the field and three of four from the free-throw line, as the Lady Vols beat the Cowgirls by their biggest scoring margin of the season with a  25-point, 80-55 win. Her defense also helped UT limit Oklahoma State to a 30.9 shooting percentage from the field, including an abysmal 2-21 effort from three.

    According to UT Athletics, Horston ranks No. 4 in the NCAA in defensive rebounds per game (9.2) and No. 15 in rebounds per game (11.0). She leads the Lady Vols in scoring with averages of 19.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest heading into Wednesday night's home match-up against Tennessee Tech at 6:30 p.m. ET.

    .Ahead of the Lady Vols' next matchup, head coach Kellie Harper spoke to the media, which can be seen in the video at the top of the article.

    Everything Harper said in the Tuesday press conference can be read here.

    Read More

    For more on how to watch and listen to the Lady Vols' game against TTU, click here.

    Photo credit: UT Athletics

