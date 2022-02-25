Why Brooklynn Miles Did Not Play Against Mississippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– In the No. 16 Lady Vols' 86-64 win over Mississippi State, freshman backup point guard was not seen warming up with the team and did not participate in the win.

In the post-game press conference, head coach Kellie Harper claimed that Miles is not injured but was held out of the game due to disciplinary reasons.

"Brooklynn (Miles) did not play for disciplinary reasons," Harper said.

But Miles' absence will not go into Tennessee's showdown with LSU, as the freshman is, for the time being, set to be a full go on Sunday.

"It's a one game miss for Brooklynn," Harper stated.

In Miles absence, the Lady Vols turned to fellow freshman point guard Kaiya Wynn. The Texas native logged 18 minutes against the Lady Bulldogs, the most she has logged in conference play thus far this season.

In her minutes, Wynn scored four points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal, shooting 50 percent from the field and 100 percent at the line with three turnovers.

"Kaiya has been practicing well, and I've been excited about trying to find her some opportunities," Harper said. "And today we needed her. We talk about how you never know when your number is going to be called and you're going to get an opportunity to step in and make plays. She had a couple turnovers in the first half, but she played with good poise, defended and was aggressive. I'm really proud of her and she really helped us."

The Lady Vols starting point guard, Jordan Walker, also had some words about the freshman.

"Kaiya did an amazing job," Walker said. "She looked really comfortable, really poised, and she did a great job stepping in, taking care of the ball and running the offense for us."

Wynn has served primarily in a reserve role all season, but with Jordan Horston out with her elbow injury Wynn has logged more minutes, especially against Mississippi State with Brooklynn Miles also unavailable.

As for Miles, the freshman has displayed elite defensive talent and has performed well running the offense in relief for Jordan Walker. Miles has been on the court for double digit minutes every game she's played during this season, averaging 20 on the year. The Frankfort, Kentucky, native also averages just under three rebounds and two assists per game.

Miles, Wynn and the Lady Vols will look to build off of the elite second-half performance against Mississippi State when they host LSU in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Harper's entire post-game press conference following the Mississippi State win is above.

Photo Credit: USA Today