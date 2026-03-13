Red-Hot Texas Tech Baseball Opens Big 12 Play with Series Against Kansas

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are stepping into Big 12 Conference play with one of the most explosive offenses in college baseball. After winning 11 of their last 13 games, the Red Raiders return to Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park this weekend to face the Kansas Jayhawks in a three-game conference-opening series.

Texas Tech Baseball Wraps Up Record Homestand With Momentum

The first pitch is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m., and the matchup arrives at a perfect moment for Texas Tech. The series marks the start of Big 12 play and also serves as the finale of a historic homestand. Especially the one that has seen the Red Raiders dominate opponents and rewrite portions of the program’s offensive record book.

The Kansas series closes out a program-record 15-game homestand that lasted 25 days in Lubbock. The Red Raiders currently hold a 10–2 home record this season, a dramatic improvement for a program that finished with a 12–13 mark at home a year ago.

During this extended run in Lubbock, Texas Tech has overwhelmed opponents offensively, outscoring them by an eye-popping 156–68 margin. If Texas Tech wins the series against Kansas, the Red Raiders could equal last season’s total of 25 home wins.

At home, the Red Raiders are batting an astonishing .416 as a team. Texas Tech has scored at least eight runs in all 12 of its home games this year and has reached double-digit scoring nine times. That constant pressure has resulted in six run-rule victories during the homestand.

Every starter who has appeared in at least eight games is hitting above .364, giving opposing pitchers virtually no room to breathe. Outfielders Caden Ferraro and Jesse Rusinek have been the biggest offensive stars during the homestand, both hitting .500.

Ferraro has been particularly dangerous, going 15-for-30 with 15 runs scored and 11 RBIs while posting an incredible .644 on-base percentage. As a team, the Red Raiders are batting .379, which ranks second in the country.

Texas Tech ranks first nationally in total doubles with 53 and doubles per game at 3.31. The team is second in scoring, averaging 11.8 runs per game, and third in both on-base percentage at .486 and slugging percentage at .641. The Red Raiders also rank fourth in total runs scored with 188. Texas Tech has now produced eight or more runs in 13 consecutive games.

Key Hitters and Freshman Stars Fuel Texas Tech Lineup

Two players who have been central to the Red Raiders’ offensive explosion this season are Logan Hughes and Linkin Garcia. Hughes has been one of the most disciplined hitters in college baseball. He ranks eighth nationally with 20 walks and sits fifth in runs scored with 28.

Garcia has matched that production almost step for step. He currently ranks sixth nationally in total runs with 27. The trio of Connor Shouse, Logan Hughes, and Linkin Garcia batting in the third, fourth, and fifth spots has carried much of the offensive workload.

Together, the three hitters have launched 11 home runs while driving in 81 of the team’s 188 runs. They have also scored 77 runs themselves. Even more impressive, Shouse, Hughes, and Garcia are the only trio in the country entering the weekend with at least 20 hits, 20 runs scored, and 25 RBIs each.

Two-way standout Jesse Rusinek has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in the nation. Recently named to the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Watch List, Rusinek is hitting .500 with six extra-base hits and 14 RBIs. In 5.2 innings of work, Rusinek has allowed just two runs while holding opposing hitters to a .158 batting average.

Another freshman making a huge impact is Linkin Garcia. Named to the 100-player Brooks Wallace Award watch list, Garcia is slashing .403/.461/1.118 while leading the team with 28 RBIs.

Texas Tech recently tested itself against a ranked UTSA squad, and the Jayhawks represent another step up in competition. Kansas may not appear in the major national polls, but the team sits at No. 47 in the RPI, making it a legitimate conference opponent as Big 12 play begins.

Game one will see right-hander Lukas Pirko of Texas Tech face Kansas right-hander Mason Cook. Game two will feature Connor Mohan against Dominic Voegele. Meanwhile, the series finale will match Jackson Burns with Mathis Nayral.

After the final pitch on Sunday, the Red Raiders will immediately shift their focus to the road. The team begins a four-game trip with a Tuesday night matchup against Dallas Baptist.

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