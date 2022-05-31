Red Raiders Baseball Selected for Statesboro Regional
On Monday, it was announced that Texas Tech will join regional host national No. 16 seed Georgia Southern, Notre Dame, and UNC-Greensboro as an at-large team for the Statesboro Regional which begins June 3.
The Red Raiders (37-20, Big 12 at-large selection) enter as the No. 3 seed and will begin the tournament against No. 2 seed Notre Dame (35-14, ACC at-large selection) on Friday at 1 p.m. CT.
The No. 1 seed Georgia Southern Eagles (40-18, Sun Belt at-large selection) will host the 4-seed UNC Greensboro (34-28, Southern automatic qualifier) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday.
Tech is preparing for its fifth College World Series appearance under Tadlock. The Red Raiders are playing in a regional on the road for the first time since 2014, as their nation's best streak of hosting five consecutive regionals was broken this weekend. In 2014, Tech's first CWS appearance was earned after being sent to the Coral Gables Regional.
TEXAS TECH NCAA POSTSEASON HISTORY
NCAA Tournament Record: 44-35
NCAA Tournament Appearances: 16
- Midwest I Regional (Wichita, Kansas): 1995
- Central Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 1996
- Central Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 1997
- Atlantic I Miami (Fla.) Regional (Coral Gables, Florida): 1998
- Central Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 1999
- Houston Regional (Houston, Texas): 2000
- Fullerton Regional (Fullerton, California): 2001
- Rice Regional (Houston, Texas): 2002
- Atlanta Regional (Atlanta, Georgia): 2004
- Coral Gables Regional (Coral Gables, Florida): 2014
- Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2016
- Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2017
- Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2018
- Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2019
- Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2021
- Statesboro Regional (Statesboro, Georgia): 2022
