Red Raiders Baseball Selected for Statesboro Regional

For the seventh time in nine chances, a Tim Tadlock Texas Tech baseball team is headed to the NCAA postseason

On Monday, it was announced that Texas Tech will join regional host national No. 16 seed Georgia Southern, Notre Dame, and UNC-Greensboro as an at-large team for the Statesboro Regional which begins June 3.

The Red Raiders (37-20, Big 12 at-large selection) enter as the No. 3 seed and will begin the tournament against No. 2 seed Notre Dame (35-14, ACC at-large selection) on Friday at 1 p.m. CT. 

The No. 1 seed Georgia Southern Eagles (40-18, Sun Belt at-large selection) will host the 4-seed UNC Greensboro (34-28, Southern automatic qualifier) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday.

Tech is preparing for its fifth College World Series appearance under Tadlock. The Red Raiders are playing in a regional on the road for the first time since 2014, as their nation's best streak of hosting five consecutive regionals was broken this weekend. In 2014, Tech's first CWS appearance was earned after being sent to the Coral Gables Regional.

TEXAS TECH NCAA POSTSEASON HISTORY
NCAA Tournament Record: 44-35
NCAA Tournament Appearances: 16

  1. Midwest I Regional (Wichita, Kansas): 1995
  2. Central Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 1996
  3. Central Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 1997
  4. Atlantic I Miami (Fla.) Regional (Coral Gables, Florida): 1998
  5. Central Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 1999
  6. Houston Regional (Houston, Texas): 2000
  7. Fullerton Regional (Fullerton, California): 2001
  8. Rice Regional (Houston, Texas): 2002
  9. Atlanta Regional (Atlanta, Georgia): 2004
  10. Coral Gables Regional (Coral Gables, Florida): 2014
  11. Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2016
  12. Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2017
  13. Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2018
  14. Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2019
  15. Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2021
  16. Statesboro Regional (Statesboro, Georgia): 2022

