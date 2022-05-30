Former Red Raiders QB Patrick Mahomes, Wife, Expecting Again

Patrick Mahomes' family is growing as fast as his status as a legend. Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews have announced a second child is on the way, as the long-time couple said on Sunday that they're expecting their second child, two months after getting married.

Mahomes posted a picture on Instagram of the couple and their one-year-old daughter Sterling holding a sign that says, "Big sister duties coming soon."

A separate post shows the trio in a picture holding a sonogram showing the new baby.

Mahomes and Matthews have been a couple since their high school days and were married this past March in an elaborate Hawaiian ceremony, then left for their honeymoon in St. Barts.

Matthews, who is an Instagram celebrity in her own right with over one million followers said the honeymoon was "perfect."

Besides the announcement, Mahomes and Matthews have been busy recently as they appeared at Coachella and an NBA playoff game in April.

Their engagement was announced in September 2020 just before the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, daughter Sterling, who was born the following February.

Mahomes is also busy prepping for Wednesday's golf event, "The Match" which sets up Mahomes and Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a "young guns vs old school" matchup on the golf course at the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

