Texas Tech Baseball Hits the Road After Dominant Homestand, Opens Week at DBU

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are trading the familiar sights of Lubbock for the open road. After an exhaustive and highly successful 15-game homestand. Especially the one that spanned nearly 30 days, the Red Raiders are packing their bags for a road-heavy stretch that will define the middle of their 2026 campaign.

Texas Tech Baseball Hits the Road After Dominant Homestand

The journey begins tonight, Tuesday, March 17, at Horner Ballpark in Dallas. Texas Tech (13-6) will face off against the Dallas Baptist Patriots (11-9), with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

This midweek clash serves as more than just a standalone game. It is the first true road contest for the squad since mid-February and the opening act of a stretch. That's where the team will play seven of its next eight games away from home.

Leaving the friendly confines of Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park is no small adjustment, especially considering the historic success Tech enjoyed there recently. During their 15-game stay in Lubbock, the Red Raiders posted a stellar 12-3 record, outscoring their opponents by a massive 184–99 margin. This 80 percent win rate represents the program's best home performance since 2021.

The offensive production during this span was nothing short of breathtaking. As a unit, the Red Raiders hit .400 over those 15 games. Every single player with at least 30 at-bats hit above .350, with four specific standouts clearing the .410 mark.

Caden Ferraro led the charge with a blistering .488 average. Jesse Rusinek, Linkin Garcia, and Logan Hughes all joined Ferraro in the .400-plus club during the homestand. The power was equally impressive, as the team racked up 86 extra-base hits, including 28 home runs, during what was the program’s longest homestand since 2011.

While the homestand was special, the season-long statistics reveal a Texas Tech lineup that is arguably the deepest in the country. Heading into the matchup with DBU, the Red Raiders find themselves ranked in the top five nationally in five major offensive categories. Most notably, they lead the nation in doubles per game at 3.11.

Their national standings paint a clear picture of dominance. Texas Tech sits first in doubles per game, second in both batting average at .371 and scoring at 11.4 runs per game, and third in slugging percentage at .621 and on-base percentage at .478.

Tech has scored at least seven runs in 16 straight games and recently set a program record by scoring eight or more runs in 15 consecutive contests. Leading the charge from an unexpected spot is Robin Villeneuve. He has hammered a team-best eight home runs while primarily batting out of the nine-hole.

A unique hallmark of this 2026 squad has been their efficiency in ending games early. In the current season, the Big 12 has adopted a 10-run rule after seven innings for all conference matchups, and Texas Tech has fully embraced it.

The Red Raiders currently hold a 6-1 record in run-rule games. After an early-season loss to Vanderbilt, Tech responded with six straight run-rule victories, including dominant performances against UAlbany, CSU Bakersfield, and Penn State.

Road-Heavy Stretch Begins with Key Test at DBU

The transition from home comfort to road challenges now takes center stage. This trip to Dallas marks the first time Texas Tech has played on an opponent’s field since February 17, when they visited UTRGV.

It begins with DBU tonight in Dallas, followed by a three-game series against Arizona in Tucson. The Red Raiders will then return home briefly for a midweek matchup against New Mexico before heading back to the DFW area for a weekend series against TCU.

The matchup with Dallas Baptist also brings history into the spotlight. Texas Tech leads the all-time series 20-11 and has been particularly successful at Horner Ballpark, winning six of nine games there. The Red Raiders also enter tonight riding a four-game winning streak against the Patriots.

Amid a lineup full of standout performers, catcher AJ Goytia is one to watch. The JUCO transfer recently made his first career Division I start and delivered, going 1-for-2 with two walks and a towering two-run home run off the video board. It was the first home run by a Texas Tech catcher in 33 games, adding yet another dimension to the team’s offensive depth.

The immediate focus remains on Dallas. Following tonight’s game, Texas Tech will travel to Tucson for a three-game clash with Arizona, beginning Friday at 8 p.m. CT. It is another opportunity to build on an already impressive resume.

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